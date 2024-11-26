Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice finalists announced

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — A prowling puma, a hunting polar bear cub and a ghostly barn owl are among the shortlisted images for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024.

The judging panel selected 25 images from a total 59,228 submissions, and the overall winner will be chosen by a public vote, according to a statement from the organizers, published Tuesday.

Douglas Gurr, director of London’s Natural History Museum, said the shortlist contained “truly exceptional” images.

“The People’s Choice Award allows members of the public from across the globe to join the jury and vote for their winning image, inspiring everyone to connect with the natural world,” he said in the statement.

Other images on the shortlist include a decorator crab perching on a sea squirt, a gecko attempting to fight off a goshawk and a resting Weddell seal.

Votes can be cast online, or using digital screens at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, until January 29, 2025.

A winner and four runners up will be announced in February next year.

They will then be showcased online and on the digital screens at the exhibition, which will run until June 29, 2025.

Entries are also now open for next year’s competition, with photographers of all ages from around the world encouraged to submit their favorite images.

For the first time, those aged 18-26 will be able to submit up to 25 images free of charge, and the fee waiver for entrants from 107 countries will remain in place.

Submissions close on December 5.

