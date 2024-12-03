Thieves steal van containing 2,500 pies from Michelin-starred chef

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — Thieves in northern England might have bitten off more than they can chew after stealing a van carrying 2,500 pies, worth about £25,000 ($31,600).

Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks said on Monday that the pies were loaded and ready to be delivered to York Christmas Market when the van was stolen.

“We’ve been robbed,” said Banks in a video posted on Instagram. “Out there somewhere is our van and nearly a ton of pies with my name written all over them.”

The chef owns the Michelin-starred pub The Black Swan in Oldstead as well as other food businesses in northern England.

“They probably didn’t bargain for the nearly ton of pies that is in the back of it (the van),” he added.

He then addressed the thieves directly in case they watched the video.

“You can’t do anything with these pies because they’ve got my name written all over them,” he said, before asking them to drop the food off somewhere, like a community center.

“I know you’re a criminal, but maybe just do something nice because it’s Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with these pies that you’ve stolen. Do the right thing,” added Banks.

The chef also wrote a caption alongside the video.

“The pies are all in boxes with my name on so not very easy to sell. If you are the thieves and read this I urge you to… drop the pies off somewhere. So we can at least give them to people who need food and they are not wasted,” it reads.

“Also I think you are a thieving piece of sh*t and I hope you don’t get any presents this Christmas,” added Banks.

On Tuesday, Banks posted an update on Instagram stories informing followers that the police believe they have found the van with fake license plates on it.

“The health of the pies and their whereabouts are still as yet unknown,” he added.

In a statement published Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the vehicle had been “found abandoned with false number plates.”

“An investigation is ongoing into the theft and anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch,” reads the statement.

The theft comes a few weeks after scammers stole more than 24 tons of artisanal cheese from one of Britain’s most famous dairy companies. London-based Neal’s Yard Dairy revealed it had been the victim of the unusual heist in a post on Instagram in late October, where it shared the “difficult news.”

