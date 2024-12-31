China unveils prototype for what could be the world’s fastest high-speed train

By Hassan Tayir, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has revealed a prototype of its next generation high-speed train, a vehicle it says is on track to be the world’s fastest.

The CR450, which was unveiled in Beijing on December 29, had reached test speeds as high as 450 kilometers (281 miles) per hour and an operational speed of 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) per hour, according to China’s Ministry of Transport.

Once in commercial service, it could be the fastest high-speed train in the world, surpassing China’s current CR400 model, which debuted in 2017 and operates at 350 kilometers (217 miles) per hour.

The latest CR450 prototype has been hailed by its developers – CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles and CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. – for its excellence in operational speed, energy efficiency, noise control, and braking performance.

It has undergone more than 3,000 simulations and over 2,000 platform tests to meet the rigorous demands of commercial operation, according to state run China Daily.

Further line tests and refinements are needed to ensure it meets all necessary standards for commercial operations, the China State Railway Group said.

In the last decade, China has become an undisputed world leader in railway development, building thousands of kilometers of new railways reaching almost every corner of the country. Its rail network spans over 160,000 kilometers, including more than 46,000 kilometers of high-speed rail lines, according to China’s transport ministry.

High-speed rail has long been an effective alternative to air travel for journeys of up to 700 miles, connecting people moving between major cities and rural parts of the country with ease and comfort.

Since the 1980s, hundreds of billions of dollars have been invested in new high-speed, high-capacity railways across Europe and Asia, pioneered by Japan’s Shinkansen and the Train a Grand Vitesse (TGV) in France.

CNN’s Ben Jones contributed reporting.