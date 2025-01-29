The Middle East’s first super-luxury train will gleam gold

By Julia Buckley, CNN

(CNN) — It’s the train set to whisk people across the largest country in the Middle East — and to do so in style, according to the designs that have just been released.

Saudi Arabia’s Dream of the Desert train, which is slated to hit the rails next year, is set to be the region’s first five-star luxury train, and the first renderings for the 14 carriages have finally been unveiled.

A joint project between Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and Arsenale S.p.A., the Italian luxury brand, the train is due to launch around fall 2026. It has been designed by Aline Asmar d’Amman, an architect and designer whose Culture in Architecture studio is based between Paris and Beirut.

The idea is to amp up the luxury while referencing Saudi culture and heritage — including motifs from destinations like AlUla, Madain Saleh and Hail — within the design.

The overall tone is suitably sandy, with golds, beiges and darker tones coupled with chrome fittings reflecting the desert views outside.

Reception lounges have been given the feel of a majlis — the room in a Saudi home where guests are welcomed — and include geometric patterns and hand-carved wooden elements. Bedrooms, meanwhile, have a richer feel, with a hint of Art Deco styling in the emerald-colored sofas, headboards and drapes, as well as the clean lines and wood-paneled walls.

The attention to detail extends to the public areas. Artworks and photographs of Saudi cultural sites will adorn the corridors, while the train exterior will be a burnished chrome with accents of violet.

The train will have 34 suites across 14 carriages, while the restaurant menu will be curated by “local and international chefs,” according to the press release accompanying the renderings.

The route will go from Riyadh across SAR’s Northern Railway network. In a partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Culture there will be “curated cultural programs” for guests as well as “unique tourism itineraries that integrate seamlessly with the train journey” — though no details have yet been revealed.

SAR previously said in a press release that the Dream of the Desert will operate “luxury train cruise” journeys from the capital city of Riyadh to Qurayyat, which is situated close to the northern border with Jordan.

The 1,300-kilometer route will take in the country’s desert landscapes, and stop at the city of Hail on one- and two-night trips.

Calling it “an unparalleled travel experience,” Paolo Barletta, Arsenale Group’s CEO, said in a statement that the train will be a “fully immersive experience.”

Dream of the Desert is currently slated to debut at the end of the third quarter of 2026.

In the mean time, a sibling train, Dolce Vita Orient Express, will debut in Italy in April.

CNN's Tamara Hardingham-Gill contributed to this report