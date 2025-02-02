Greece’s ‘Instagram island’ hit by 200 earthquakes, sparking school closures and warnings to avoid indoor gatherings

By Elinda Labropoulou and Billy Stockwell, CNN

Athens (CNN) — Schools will be closed Monday on the iconic Greek island of Santorini after a series of 200 earthquakes shook the popular tourist destination in recent days.

Authorities have also advised residents to avoid large indoor gatherings and steer clear of multiple ports, including the old port of Fira, just below the island’s capital.

Schools will also be shut in the nearby Aegean islands of Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, authorities said Sunday.

Between Friday and Sunday, more than 200 earthquakes were detected between Santorini and Amorgos, including a 4.6-magnitude quake, the most powerful so far, according to authorities.

Santorini is no stranger to earthquakes, sitting as it does on several fault lines. The risk of tremors doesn’t stop a reported 3.4 million people from visiting the island each year – far outnumbering Santorini’s 20,000 or so residents.

The holiday destination, famed for its crescent-shaped caldera, which was created by one of the largest known volcanic eruptions around 3,600 years ago, has been dubbed Greece’s “Instagram island” due to its photogenic golden light and sweeping scenery.

An emergency committee met Sunday to assess the risks posed by the latest tremors, while another meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Santorini is part of the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, one of the most active volcanic fields in Europe, which has seen more than 100 eruptions over the past 400,000 years.

Authorities said current seismic activity is due to tectonic movements that do not appear related to volcanic activity. Similarly, increased seismic activity in 2011 and 2012 did not result in any eruptions, they noted.

The most recent large quake in Santorini struck on July 9, 1956. The 7.5-magnitude earthquake was followed by a 25-meter-high (around 80 feet) tsunami.

At least 53 people were killed and more than 100 injured, while at least one-third of the houses collapsed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.