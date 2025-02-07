Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

By Oscar Holland, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — Postponed twice due to the wildfires that devastated LA last month, the Critics Choice Awards are finally getting underway in LA.

Taking place at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, just a few miles from the fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighborhood, this year’s ceremony occupies an unusual Friday evening slot. And it won’t be business as usual on the red carpet, either, with organizers earlier announcing the cancelation of the customary pre-awards live show typically screened on E! (though the network is broadcasting the ceremony itself).

Fashion-watchers will be hoping that guests — and nominees, including Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie and Demi Moore — still bring their eveningwear A-game. That may mean, however, plenty of retrained styling, all-black ensembles and subtle sartorial tributes to LA, as seen at last weekend’s Grammys.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

