‘We are not just one city’: Asia’s 50 best restaurants for 2025 revealed

Hong Kong/Seoul (CNN) — A Bangkok restaurant has reclaimed the number one spot at the annual Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards.

Gaggan, named the best restaurant in Asia in 2025, is known for its boundary-pushing fine-dining experience that serves progressive Indian cuisine with influences from around the world.

It was the first time the eponymous restaurant by chef Gaggan Anand had snatched the top prize since he redefined his restaurant concept and moved to a new location in 2019 following wins in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It ranked third on the list last year.

“When we started as a restaurant, it was not about me but it was about Asia. Everyone in this room is a winner. Today, I’m taking the podium, but that doesn’t mean that one of us from Asia will not take it next time,” said Anand as he accepted the award during the ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday evening.

“When I was young, I never imagined that Asia could be a gastronomic hub. And today, look who we are. We are not just one city, one country. We are a family of so many people from Asia, representing our culture, our family and our cuisine.”

Two Chinese establishments in Hong Kong, The Chairman and Wing, took second and third spots, respectively. Both restaurants moved up two spots (from fourth and fifth) from last year’s awards. Vicky Cheng of Wing (no.3) also earned the peer-voted “Chefs’ Choice Award.”

Last year’s winner Sezanne — a neo-French restaurant residing within the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo by English chef Daniel Calvert — came fourth this year.

Mingles, which showcases contemporary Korean food with local ingredients and international techniques, rounded out the top five of this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards. It was the top-rated restaurant in Korea and won a huge round of cheers from the hometown crowd.

Which city has the most restaurants on the list?

The list — part of the global “World’s 50 Best” brand — is compiled by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which is made up of more than 300 food critics, writers, chefs and restaurateurs, all selected for their knowledge of Asia’s restaurant scene.

This year, Bangkok and Tokyo have the most entries on the top 50 list — both boasting nine restaurants in the rankings. Nusara, helmed by chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, was another Bangkok restaurant that made it to the top 10 this year, ranking number six.

Hong Kong and Singapore each had seven entries.

Host city Seoul, like Shanghai, bagged four spots in the 2025 awards, including Eatanic Garden — a menuless fine-dining concept that highlights ingredients using five senses — at 25th place, which was the highest new entry on the list.

For local chefs and foodies, hosting the event in Seoul for the second year in a row was a sign that Korean food has truly earned a place of global influence.

“Because (this) event has happened in Korea, I was able to participate and interact with many chefs,” Kim Jae-ho, chef at the Andaz Seoul Gangnam, told CNN Travel at the event.

“Korean culture is becoming popular abroad. I will work to become a chef who can play a role in further spreading Korean dining culture to overseas.”

It’s also the second year Bangkok brought home the award for “Asia’s Best Female Chef.” Chudaree ‘Tam’ Debhakam, this year’s awardee, is known for her farm-driven cuisine highlighting the beauty of Thai produce. Her restaurant Baan Tepa was named 44th on the list this year. Last year’s winner, Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij, and her Thai-Chinese restaurant Potong secured 13th place this year.

Chef Tam’s Seasons in Macao, which came ninth, was the winner of this year’s “Highest Climber Award,” dramatically ascending 40 spots from 49th in 2024.

Kazutaka Ozawa from Crony (no.30) in Tokyo was recognized as the best sommelier in the region.

Asia’s 50 best restaurants for 2025 – The full list

1. Gaggan (Bangkok)

2. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

3. Wing (Hong Kong)

4. Sezanne (Tokyo)

5. Mingles (Seoul)

6. Nusara (Bangkok)

7. Odette (Singapore)

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Chef Tam’s Seasons (Macao)

10. Onjium (Seoul)

11. Sühring (Bangkok)

12. Narisawa (Tokyo)

13. Potong (Bangkok)

14. Meet the Bund (Shanghai)

15. Fu He Hui (Shanghai)

16. Sorn (Bangkok)

17. Florilège (Tokyo)

18. Caprice (Hong Kong)

19. Masque (Mumbai)

20. Le Du (Bangkok)

21. Neighborhood (Hong Kong)

22. Den (Tokyo)

23. 7th Door (Seoul)

24. Mono (Hong Kong)

25. Eatanic Garden (Seoul)

26. Logy (Taipei)

27. Ling Long (Shanghai)

28. Les Amis (Singapore)

29. 102 House (Shanghai)

30. Crony (Tokyo)

31. Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (Bangkok)

32. Estro (Hong Kong)

33. Sushi Saito (Tokyo)

34. Sazenka (Tokyo)

35. JL Studio (Taichung, Taiwan)

36. Goh (Fukuoka, Japan)

37. Labyrinth (Singapore)

38. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

39. Meta (Singapore)

40. Seroja (Singapore)

41. Ando (Hong Kong)

42. Toyo Eatery (Manila)

43. Maz (Tokyo)

44. Baan Tepa (Bangkok)

45. Myoujyaku (Tokyo)

46. Indian Accent (New Delhi)

47. Samrub Samrub Thai (Bangkok)

48. Euphoria (Singapore)

49. August (Jakarta)

50. Lamdre (Beijing)

