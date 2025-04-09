Plane cleared after ‘beeping sound’ reported on Frontier Airlines flight that landed at Dulles

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — A plane that was isolated on the taxiway and searched at Washington Dulles International airport after a beeping sound was heard coming from the cargo hold has been cleared by police and the incident is closed, according to a statement from the airport.

Frontier flight 4708 arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport around 2:35 p.m. ET, Frontier told CNN in a statement. The aircraft was parked away from the main terminal while it underwent a “precautionary security search” after a “beeping noise” was heard coming from the cargo hold during flight.

“Police inspected and cleared the aircraft at 4:45 p.m. Passengers and their baggage were transported to the main terminal,” Dulles Airport said.

The FAA announced it was investigating the incident.

The plane is an Airbus A320, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

