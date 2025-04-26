Nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges are in this Chinese province. Now it’s building one to top them all

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week: the world’s smallest park, Spain’s greatest food, plus North Americans who started new lives in Mexico and Germany.

Number ones

Taller, higher, larger, bigger: This week we bring you a roundup of new record-breaking projects and endeavors around the world.

The world’s tallest bridge will open in China’s Guizhou province this June, a mountainous region that is already home to nearly half of the world’s top 100 tallest bridges.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge stands 2,051 feet (625 meters) above river level, which is 947 feet taller than France’s Millau Viaduct, the current bridge title holder.

China says its new bridge will reduce travel time over the canyon from two hours to one minute.

Singaporean watering hole LeVel33 was last month named the world’s highest microbrewery inside a building.

Beer-brewing equipment, including 12 tanks, two copper brewhouse kettles and a cooling machine, had to be brought up to the 33rd floor of Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower by crane, but for guests, the epic views over the Singapore skyline are worth it.

A more unusual new Guinness World Record holder can be found in the Philippines: the largest building shaped like a chicken.

It’s also a hotel, which is fine if you like fully air-conditioned 114-foot-tall avian sculptures but don’t care so much about windows.

Disney’s biggest ever cruise ship will set off on its maiden voyage later this year.

Most Americans will have to take a long flight to experience the 6,000-passenger Disney Adventure, which will be the cruise line’s first ship to homeport in Asia.

From big to small, the world’s tiniest park has been recognized by Guinness World Records. Found in the Japanese town of Nagaizumi, about 68 miles southwest of Tokyo, the park is just 2.6 square feet and comprises an itty bitty stool and a fun-size patch of greenery.

Finally, a couple of epic missions: Saudi explorer Badr Al Shaibani trekked 600 kilometers (370 miles) solo across his home country’s Empty Quarter, the largest area of continuous sand in the world. Watch here.

If that sounds like thirsty work, Irishman Colm Dalton has just the ticket. He’s set himself the task of visiting every Irish pub in the world and has made it to 47 countries so far.

Bedding down

After losing her job, Canadian woman Brooke Gazer convinced her husband Rick to move to Mexico and open up a bed-and-breakfast together. “Everybody else was terrified for us,” says Brooke, but here’s what happened next.

Two other Canadians didn’t travel so far for their hospitality adventure. Sisters Kristen and Kathryn Groom, aged 27 and 35, bought a century-old inn in Ontario, despite having no industry experience. Three years on, business is thriving, thanks to the pair becoming an international social media hit.

Some people are turning their homes into their fortunes by swapping their residences with strangers instead of using hotels or Airbnbs. Many see it as a solution to the overtourism problem driving up rents everywhere from New York to Barcelona.

You can trick out your own vacation rental with the help of these tips from our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN. From candles to white noise sound machines, it has everything you need to get fully stocked.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain

In CNN’s new original eight-part series “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain,” the award-winning actor, producer, director and activist goes on a gastronomic pilgrimage around her ancestral homeland.

From pintxos in San Sebastián to blonde beef in Galicia to cider in Asturias, she samples the finest dishes Spain has to offer, and also catches up with family who still live in her namesake town of Longoria.

Audiences also get a peek into her new Spanish home in Marbella as she hosts friends for a feast of local delicacies.

The show premiers on Sunday, April 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

In case you missed it

Here’s the truth about “chalet girls.”

What it’s like tending to the needs of Europe’s wealthy skiers.

A New Yorker ditched the United States for Germany.

She says it was the “best decision” she ever made.

First class isn’t dead.

Meet the airlines keeping the long-haul luxury dream alive.

“Special forces travelers” are mobilizing in China.

They can make or break a tourist destination.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.