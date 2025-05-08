The hidden ‘Little Marrakech’ oasis town that most tourists don’t know about

By Carlotta Dotto, CNN

(CNN) — It’s early morning in Taroudant, southwestern Morocco, and the lively market town is awakening to the muezzin’s call.

Its inhabitants, mostly on foot, by bicycle, or horse-drawn calèche, spill into the narrow alleys of the old Medina. The streets quickly buzz with schoolchildren hurrying to class, as merchants arrange piles of colorful spices, seasonal fruit, and handwoven carpets, and the nutty scent of fresh khobz (Moroccan bread) lingers in the air.

Just 90 minutes east of Agadir, Taroudant is often called “Little Marrakech” for its honey-colored sandstone walls and bustling souks. But the town offers much more.

Unlike its famous counterpart, a three-and-a-half-hour drive northeast — where tourists crowd out the residents in the historic center — Taroudant remains a quieter yet charming alternative, a place where Moroccan life unfolds largely untouched by mass tourism.

Its medina, enclosed by majestic walls set against the backdrop of the Anti-Atlas (or Lesser Atlas) mountains, is a designated Moroccan national cultural heritage monument. Here, travelers can experience local culture by savoring authentic Amazigh (Berber) cuisine, sipping tea in family-run shops, and dipping into one of the numerous local hammams.

It’s also a great base for exploring the arid mountains, camping in the Sahara Desert, or surfing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Morocco’s visitor boom

In recent years, Morocco has witnessed an unprecedented tourism boom.

The country welcomed 17.4 million tourists in 2024, surpassing Egypt to become Africa’s most visited destination, according to a report from Morocco’s Ministry of Tourism.

That’s a 20% increase from 2023 and a 33% surge from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Further growth is expected in 2025, fueled by new luxury hotels — including the Four Seasons in Rabat and the Waldorf Astoria in Tangier — new flight routes such as Los Angeles-Casablanca with Royal Air Maroc, and Newark-Marrakech on United Airlines, and the African Cup of Nations tournament, due to start in December.

The tourism boom, however, has sparked concerns about overtourism and its impact on residents, particularly due to the concentration of travelers in just a few locations like Marrakech.

A McKinsey & Company 2024 report ranks Marrakech among the world’s most overcrowded tourist destinations, exceeding Rome and Paris in visitor density per square kilometer.

However, it is still possible to explore a less traveled side of Morocco.

With mountains, desert and ocean within easy access, Taroudant remains one of Morocco’s most authentic, off-the-radar destinations. Here visitors can enjoy exploring its souks (markets) and kasbahs (fortresses), discover some of the most secret and beautiful riads of Morocco, and immerse themselves in the vibrant Berber culture. Founded in the 11th century CE, Taroudant is one of Morocco’s oldest cities (Fes, the country’s oldest city, was founded between the eighth and ninth centuries), but its history stretches back to Roman times.

It played a significant commercial and political role under the Saadian, one of the most influential dynasties, which ruled Morocco throughout the 16th and 17th centuries. Today, it continues to thrive as a trading hub, which is reflected in its bustling markets.

The city has two main daily souks: the Souk Berbère, or central market, where locals buy fresh produce, spices, and daily essentials; and the older Souk Arab, or grand souk, specializing in local handicrafts, including ceramics, leather goods, and the silver jewelry renowned among the Amazigh.

With a population of around 80,000 and a median age of 28 years, the town retains a relaxed yet youthful energy.

French designer Margaux Pigalle, who moved here from New York in 2019, said she fell instantly in love with Taroudant and the slower pace of life it offers.

“As a city girl, embracing the tranquility and charm of Taroudant has been a wonderful revelation,” she told CNN.

Taroudant also excels in secluded riads, traditional Moroccan houses built around lush gardens or courtyards, which often appear unassuming from the outside. Pigalle co-owns one: La Maison Taroundant, a boutique guesthouse with an enchanting garden, filled with rosemary, citrus, and fig trees that evoke the Mediterranean.

It’s an oasis right within the medina, says Pigalle. “A Berber house that resembles a mas (traditional Mediterranean farmhouse) from the south of France.”

Hiking and hyperrealism

Five miles away from Taroudant, the Palais Musée Claudio Bravo is a hidden masterpiece. Once the home of the late Chilean hyperrealist painter, it’s now a museum and a hotel. Built in a style that blends traditional Moroccan and classical European influences, the palace is a work of art in its own along with its sprawling 75-hectare gardens. The museum hosts part of Bravo’s personal collection, including priceless antiques from Mali, Japan and Morocco, dinosaur fossils, and paintings by Francis Bacon.

Just under 20 miles southeast lies the oasis of Tioute, where the ruins of an ancient kasbah (fortress) overlook lush gardens that have been cultivated for centuries. Here, locals grow date palms, herbs, oranges, and prickly pears using a traditional irrigation system that relies on gravity-fed underground water channels known as ‘khettaras’ bringing water to the surface without the use of pumps.

It is also home to the Taitmatine Women’s Agricultural Cooperative, where visitors can meet Amazigh women harvesting argan oil. Cracking the nuts with stones to reach the kernels, they then press them in machines to produce the golden oil, a product long used in Moroccan cooking and now highly prized in the beauty industry for its moisturizing and anti-aging properties.

South of Taroudant lie the Anti-Atlas Mountains, Morocco’s lesser-known mountain range that’s home to a cluster of charming villages with traditional pink mud-brick houses, slender minarets, and palm-dotted oases.

Around the small town of Tafraoute, the heart of Berber Morocco, ancient tribes and traditions remain well established. The landscapes are breathtaking — think unique rock formations like Napoleon’s Hat (you may need to use your imagination), narrow paths connecting hidden valley towns, and lush oases with palm and argan trees.

The area is perfect for trekking, mountain biking, and rock climbing.

To the west, the Atlantic Ocean is within easy reach. Port city Agadir is an hour west, while the quieter fishing villages of Taghazout and Tamraght, popular with digital nomads and surfers, lie another 45 minutes up the coast.

While Morocco grapples with the risks of mass tourism, places like Taroudant offer a blueprint for a more balanced travel experience — one that could benefit both visitors and local communities alike.

Marrakech, for example, is predicted to see an 86% increase in tourism by 2030, according to that McKinsey & Company report.

Experts suggest diversifying tourist destinations as a potential solution to the risks associated with overtourism, from creating economic dependence in local communities to jeopardizing cultural heritage.

Currently, 80% of travelers visit only 10% of global destinations. But as mass tourism transforms iconic locations, Taroudant presents an alternative.

