Virtual lobster museum gives visitors a pinch of Maine

(CNN) — Calling all lobster lovers and crustacean connoisseurs!

You may think Maine’s most famous residents are best enjoyed with a side of melted butter, but Sebastian Crissey would like to change your mind.

This week, he opened the Maine Lobster Museum, a ticketed virtual experience where visitors from anywhere in the world with an internet connection can feast their eyes on seven digital exhibits on everything from lobster history and biology to culture and memes.

You might be wondering: why would anyone want to open a museum dedicated only to lobsters? But these shellfish are endlessly fascinating. Did you know …

Lobsters have clear blood

They can regenerate their limbs

They smell with their legs

And they can live for over 100 years

Crissey, the museum’s founder and creator, said he’s most excited for visitors to experience the “Claws of Culture” exhibit.

“It features the lobster’s most iconic cameos. It emphasizes lobsters’ cultural symbolism,” Crissey said. “The digital format allows us to bring together fashion pieces, historic paintings, film clips and literary references in one cohesive narrative about how deeply embedded the lobster is in our collective imagination.”

Crissey and his spouse, Coral, spent eight months planning, designing and researching before bringing the virtual experience to life, he said.

“Our museum creates touchpoints with potential visitors before and after their physical trips to Maine or reaching those who may never have the opportunity to visit in person,” Crissey said.

Lobsters are a key part of Maine’s economy, generating thousands of jobs and bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. Crissey said his Maine roots and his studies on locally-sourced food production inspired the museum.

“When I turned my attention back home to Maine, I couldn’t help but look at our most iconic creature,” said Crissey, who currently lives overseas with Coral. “I knew there were more stories to be told.”

It’s a continuous project, Crissey said, and he hopes the community will help shape the exhibits.

The museum features several moments where visitors can share their lobster-related memories, recipes and memes.

Tickets to the virtual exhibits cost $10 to access for one day and $20 for three days. They’ve partnered with Maine Archives and Museums, the Maine Tourism Association and with Museums for All, a program that allows those receiving federal food assistance to gain free or reduced admission to museums.

Crissey said he’s proud to have created an educational program that is “revolutionizing access to cultural heritage in an innovative way.”

“For me, it’s all about bringing joy and wonder to people,” Crissey said. “Success is creating genuine connections between people and this essential part of Maine’s identity.”

