See what the stars are wearing at New York Fashion Week

New York (CNN) — New York has been buzzing with star power as September kicked off with the US Open and MTV’s Video Music Awards, segueing neatly into New York Fashion Week, the first city to kick off fashion month.

Before the week officially began with Michael Kors on Thursday morning, Kristin Davis, Anna Sawai and Alexandra Daddario were seen arriving at Dior’s new four-story flagship to celebrate its opening, while Kirsten Dunst, Billy Murray and Gracie Abrams fêted filmmaker Sofia Coppola over an intimate dinner as she launched a new book with Chanel.

Off-schedule, Ralph Lauren invited guests to the brand’s Upper East Side headquarters to present its newest collection, with Oprah Winfrey, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Chastain among those mingling in the front row. At Michael Kors, A-List guests including Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde, Leslie Bibb came out to show their support for the American designer, as well as a row of second-generation Hollywood royalty like Leni Klum, Ava Phillippe and Isan Elba.

