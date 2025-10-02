Look of the Week: Pamela Anderson unveils a strawberry blonde shag at Paris Fashion Week

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Pamela Anderson, blonde bombshell of the 1990s and beyond, is no more. Instead, the actor has gone red.

Glimpses of Anderson’s strawberry-colored locks were first spotted at a Vogue magazine party in Paris earlier this week. As the runway shows kicked off across the city — Paris Fashion Week is set to run until 6 October — Anderson’s fiery new look became a front row feature.

On Wednesday, at the Tom Ford catwalk, it was scraped back and waxed into a devil-may-care quiff style and worn with a pair of wayfarer-esque sunglasses also by the house. On Thursday, it was curled and blow-dried into a bouncy shag. Both times, Anderson let the shock of peachy-red do the talking, and stuck to all-black outfits.

Of course, this isn’t the first time “The Last Showgirl” star has used Paris Fashion Week to debut a makeover transformation. After all, it was in 2023 that she first arrived at a Vivienne Westwood show completely barefaced — a decision that has not only helped Anderson reframe her identity, but launch a skincare line, too. Since then, the makeup for her public appearances have been light touch, to say the least. And now, Anderson sheds yet another of her identifying markers: her blonde hair.

It was Playboy magazine’s hairdresser who in 1989 first added “a thousand highlights” to her hair, lifting her natural brunette to a “champagne blonde,” according to the 2023 documentary “Pamela, A Love Story.” Anderson reportedly never looked back, and began coloring her hair herself, grabbing “any blonde off the shelf” — as long as it was cruelty free. Now her cascading platinum locks, which were as synonymous with Anderson’s look as her trademark smoky eyes and lip-liner, are a thing of the past.

The change is driven by Anderson’s upcoming role in the film, “Love is Not the Answer,” directed by Michael Cera. The color was “inspired by French cinema,” she told WWD at the Mugler show, particularly the actor Marlène Jobert. “I’m having fun, I’m playing with it,” Anderson added. “It’s going to be different everyday.”

