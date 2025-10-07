Did a major life change inspire you to travel the world?

CNN Travel

(CNN) — When Elizabeth Gilbert shared the story of her year spent traveling post-divorce, it inspired more than a memoir.

Eat, Pray, Love, her story of traveling to Italy, India, and Indonesia, became a touchstone for many women around the world.

Since the book’s publication in 2005 and the release of the Julia Roberts-starring film in 2010, #eatpraylove has come to encapsulate a certain style of female solo travel, where the journey is just as important as the destination.

