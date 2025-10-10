A secret tunnel once used by emperors is opening beneath the Colosseum

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

(CNN) — A 2,000-year-old tunnel once used by Roman emperors to slip into the Colosseum unseen will open to the public this month, offering visitors a rare glimpse of the arena’s imperial backstage.

Known as the Passage of Commodus, the 180-foot corridor was built beneath the amphitheater to let emperors and VIP guests reach their seats in the imperial box without mingling with the crowds.

The passage takes its name from Emperor Commodus, the ruthless leader who governed from 177 to 192 CE and was nearly assassinated in the underground walkway.

Moviegoers will remember Commodus as Joaquin Phoenix’s scheming emperor in “Gladiator” — the one who murdered his father, Marcus Aurelius, and faced Russell Crowe’s Maximus in the arena.

In real life, Commodus’ vanity went further. He fought in gladiatorial bouts dressed as Hercules, killing weakened fighters and even animals — once beheading an ostrich before a cheering crowd, according to the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

The hidden corridor was first uncovered between 1810 and 1814 by French excavators under architect Carlo Lucangeli, then reopened in 1874 and studied again in the 1990s. During the 2020–2021 restoration of the entire site, archaeologists fully mapped the tunnel and began a new phase of conservation.

Scenes of wine and revelry

The recent restoration removed centuries of dust and grime, reattached fragile plaster using laser tools, and revealed marble-lined walls etched with landscapes and mythological scenes — including the story of Dionysus, god of wine and revelry. Near the entrance, carvings of boar hunts, bear fights and acrobats recall the spectacle that once filled the arena.

“Once this passage is now open to the public, visitors will appreciate what it was like to be an emperor,” said archaeologist Barbara Nazzaro, who led the work.

Massimo Osanna, director general of Italy’s museums, called the reopening “a significant milestone” that blends research and preservation. New features such as a tactile map and video reconstructions aim to make the site “truly accessible and inclusive for all audiences.”

The vaulted passage, added in the first and second centuries after the Colosseum’s initial construction, consists of three branches: two running east–west and one north–south.

The restoration includes lighting that recreates daylight from long-sealed skylights, plus glass panels allowing visitors to watch archaeologists at work. A new excavation set for next year will trace the tunnel’s route — possibly toward the gladiators’ barracks.

The project was funded by the Colosseum Archaeological Park and Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

