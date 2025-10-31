The world’s best hotel for 2025 is a waterfront skyscraper

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

London (CNN) — It’s only been open for six years, but Rosewood Hong Kong has quickly become a distinguished feature of Hong Kong’s iconic skyline, as well as a force to be reckoned with in the luxury hotel scene.

And after landing in the top three of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list twice, the 65-storey property came in first place this year.

Designed by Taiwanese designer Tony Chi, the contemporary 413-room hotel beat out last year’s winner, Capella Bangkok, in the highly anticipated list from the global hospitality brand 50 Best, announced at an awards ceremony in London last night.

Angus Pitkethley, complex director of sales and marketing for Rosewood Hong Kong, told the crowd at the Old Billingsgate events venue that it was a “real surprise and a real honor” to come out on top this year.

World-class service

“What an emotional night here in London…” Pitkethley added. “Just a huge amount of pride and gratitude to be recognized with this award.”

When asked what he believed was the secret to the Rosewood Hong Kong’s success, Pitkethley credited the staff at the $650-a-night hotel, which is located on the Kowloon waterfront in Hong Kong.

“We have an incredible team back at the hotel, who are not only passionate about hospitality, but really passionate about Hong Kong,” he said.

Describing this year’s list as “a true celebration of the very best properties from 22 destinations across six continents,” Emma Sleight, head of content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, was full of praise for the Rosewood Hong Kong, which opened in 2019.

“This exceptional hotel offers world-class service and sensational guest experiences in the heart of one of the world’s most bustling and dynamic destinations,” said Sleight.

“Rosewood Hong Kong’s positioning as No.1 further consolidates Asia as a leading luxury travel destination for both business and leisure travelers.”

Asia dominates

Meanwhile, Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, a 299-room retreat located in the center of the Thai capital’s creative district, came in second place, closely followed by Capella Bangkok, which took third place on the list, which was heavily dominated by Asian hotels.

In fact, Passalacqua, a boutique hotel located in Italy’s Lake Como was the only non-Asian hotel in the top five. The 18th-century villa took fourth place this year, making it the highest ranked European hotel, and was also named the Best Boutique Hotel.

Historic hotel Raffles Singapore, the birthplace of the Singapore Sling cocktail, rounded out the top five.

Other hotels in the Asian region featured on the list included Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.7), Upper House Hong Kong (No.10), Bulgari Tokyo (No.15), Aman Tokyo (No.25), Janu Tokyo (No.37), Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (No.41), and The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (No.45).

Very best properties

The highest ranked hotel in North America was Chablé Yucatán (No. 8), one of four Mexican hotels featured. A former 19th-century hacienda, nestled in the Mayan jungle, Chablé Yucatán is “inspired by nature, culture, and human connection,” said Diego Gutiérrez, CEO of Chablé Hotels, in a press release. The Mark in New York was a new entry this year, placing at No.43 and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles ranked at No.42.

Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, which also won the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award, and Rosewood São Paulo were the only South American hotels on the list, placing at No.11 and No.24 respectively.

Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal, No.6, was the highest ranked hotel in the Middle East, while Capella Sydney, No.12, beat out the competition for the Oceana region. At No.13, Marrakech’s Royal Mansour was the highest ranked hotel in Africa.

The World’s Best Hotel list is decided by the World’s 50 Best Hotel Academy, which is made up of 800 hotel industry experts, including hoteliers and travel journalists, spread across 13 destinations around the globe.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025

1. Rosewood Hong Kong

2. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (Thailand)

3. Capella Bangkok (Thailand)

4. Passalacqua (Italy)

5. Raffles Singapore

6. Atlantis The Royal (Dubai)

7. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Thailand)

8. Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico)

9. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence, Italy)

10. Upper House Hong Kong

11. Copacabana Palace (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

12. Capella Sydney (Australia)

13. Royal Mansour (Marrakech, Morocco)

14. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (Beijing, China)

15. Bulgari Tokyo (Japan)

16. Claridge’s (London)

17. Four Seasons Astir Palace (Athens, Greece)

18. Desa Potato Head (Seminyak, Bali)

19. Le Bristol (France)

20. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (Dubai)

21. Cheval Blanc Paris (France)

22. Bulgari Roma (Italy)

23. Hôtel de Crillon (France)

24. Rosewood São Paulo (Brazil)

25. Aman Tokyo (Japan)

26. Hotel Il Pellicano (Porto Ercole, Italy)

27. Hôtel du Couvent (Nice, France)

28. Soneva Fushi (Maldives)

29. The Connaught (London)

30. La Mamounia (Marrakech, Morocco)

31. Raffles London at The OWO

32. The Emory (London)

33. Maroma (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

34. The Calile (Brisbane, Australia)

35. The Lana (Dubai)

36. Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (Monaco, France)

37. Janu Tokyo (Japan)

38. The Taj Mahal Palace (Mumbai, India)

39. One&Only Mandarina (Riviera Nayarit, Mexico)

40. Singita (Kruger National Park, South Africa)

41. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

42. Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles)

43. The Mark (New York)

44. Las Ventanas al Paraíso (Los Cabos, Mexico)

45. The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (Japan)

46. Hotel The Mitsui (Kyoto, Japan)

47. Estelle Manor (Witney, United Kingdom)

48. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (Croatia)

49. Hotel Sacher Vienna (Austria)

50. Mandapa (Bali)

