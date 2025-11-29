British playwright Tom Stoppard, who won Oscar for ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ dead at 88

By Max Saltman, CNN

(CNN) — The award-winning British playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard has died, according to his talent agency United Agents. He was 88.

Stoppard, who was born in Czechoslovakia, most recently won the 2023 Tony Award for his play “Leopoldstadt.” Stoppard was perhaps best known in the US for his Oscar-winning screenplay for the 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love,” which he co-wrote with Marc Norman.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved client and friend, Tom Stoppard, has died peacefully at home in Dorset, surrounded by his family,” United Agents said in a statement posted to its website.

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language,” the statement continued. “It was an honor to work with Tom and to know him.”

CNN has reached out to United Agents for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.