World’s top 100 cities revealed — Los Angeles and Orlando climb the rankings

(CNN) — What’s la plus belle city of all the world, enticing more than 18 million visitors in 2025 alone?

Paris has just been named the most attractive city in the world for the fifth time in a row. The French capital has once again comfortably taken No. 1 spot in the Top 100 City Destinations Index by data analytics company Euromonitor International.

This was another boom year for visitors to the City of Light, thanks to the newly reopened Notre Dame and the influx of soccer fans coming to see the trophy after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League title for the first time.

The metropolis was more than prepared, thanks to its tourism policy and infrastructure, the report said.

The index looks at leading cities from around the world and ranks them on criteria including tourism, sustainability, economic performance and health and safety.

Once again, Europe dominates the 2025 rankings with six cities in the top 10. Madrid is at No. 2, Rome and Milan are at No. 4 and No. 5, Amsterdam is at No. 7 and Barcelona has climbed two places at No. 8.

London, which last year dropped out of the top 10 to No. 13, has continued its downward trajectory. It’s now at No. 18 on the list, between Hong Kong at No. 17 and Kyoto at No. 19.

While London ranked No. 4 globally for tourism infrastructure, it lagged in tourism policy, health and safety, and sustainability.

Bangkok top city for international arrivals

Asia-Pacific performed well, with Tokyo at No. 3, Singapore at No. 9 and Seoul climbing up to No. 10. Tokyo was also No. 3 in the world for tourism infrastructure, a position the city is cementing with big investments in its Narita International Airport. Plans include a third runway and the extension of the second, which is expected to double passenger capacity by 2039.

New York, once again ranking at No. 6, is the only American city in the top 10. Los Angeles, which has climbed five places to No. 13, is the next highest. Orlando, Florida, led the world for tourism performance, with strong domestic travel at the heart of that. This was fueled by the opening of the Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in May 2025, as well as big upgrades at Sea World and Disney World. Orlando also hosted six FIFA Club World Cup matches this year.

Bangkok is once again the top city for tourism policy and attractiveness and once again the No.1 city worldwide in 2025 for international arrivals. Euromonitor International estimates a whopping 30.3 million international trips there in 2025.

Hong Kong is at No. 2 for international arrivals, with 23.2 million estimated trips. London is at No. 3, with 22.7 million, and Macao (the gambling hot spot dubbed the “Chinese Vegas”) is at No. 4, with 20.4 million.

Euromonitor International notes several trends for 2025. To tackle the problem of overtourism, cities are reframing their tourism strategies to focus on value, not volume. That means targeting visitors who stay longer, spend more and engage more responsibly with the local environment and culture.

“Rising security concerns, growing tourism flows, overtourism and inflationary pressures” are behind the decision by several destinations to revise entry fees and speed up the adoption of electronic travel authorization systems, says Euromonitor International, which will influence the long-term tourism appeal of cities.

In 2025, the UK and the US both raised their charges, while the EU is preparing to introduce its European Travel Authorization System next year with a bumped-up fee. Japan is also considering a suite of changes, including higher visa fees and a new electronic travel authorization system, which could launch by 2028.

Euromonitor International’s Top 10 City Destinations for 2025

Paris

Madrid

Tokyo

Rome

Milan

New York

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Singapore

Seoul

Top 10 cities for international arrivals in 2025

Bangkok (30.3 million international trips)

Hong Kong (23.2 million)

London (22.7 million)

Macao (20.4 million)

Istanbul (19.7 million)

Dubai (19.5 million)

Mecca (18.7 million)

Antalya (18.6 million)

Paris (18.3 million)

Kuala Lumpur (17.3 million)

