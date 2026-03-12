Michelin-starred Noma head chef resigns following abuse allegations

By Sam Peters, CNN

(CNN) — The head chef and co-founder of Noma, one of the highest-rated restaurants in the world and recipient of three Michelin stars, has resigned following allegations that he physically and psychologically abused staff.

René Redzepi announced on social media Wednesday that he was stepping down from leading the Copenhagen restaurant.

It comes after a March 7 report by The New York Times that detailed alleged abuses by Redzepi between 2009 and 2017.

According to the report, which spoke to 35 former members of staff, Redzepi “punched employees in the face, jabbed them with kitchen implements and slammed them against walls.”

Redzepi said in the Instagram statement: “The recent weeks have brought attention and important conversations about our restaurant, industry, and my past leadership.”

“I have worked to be a better leader and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years,” Redzepi continued. “I recognise these changes do not repair the past. An apology is not enough; I take full responsibility for my own actions.”

“After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I’ve decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter,” the statement said.

Redzepi said he has also resigned from the board of MAD, a non-profit he founded in 2011 to help burgeoning chefs.

CNN has contacted Redzepi and Noma for comment.

His resignation came as a new pop-up by Noma opened in Los Angeles Wednesday. The meal features a tasting menu that costs $1,500 per person. Reservations for the 16-week residency reportedly sold out in less than three minutes.

Protesters from the wage advocacy group One Fair Wage gathered outside the Paramour Estate, where the pop-up restaurant is being held, on Wednesday. They were led by Jason Ignacio White, the former head of Noma’s fermentation lab, who has been collating allegations of abuse by Redzepi on his Instagram and website.

In a separate Instagram statement posted on the weekend, Redzepi said: “I want to address past stories around my leadership in the kitchen that have resurfaced recently. Although I don’t recognize all details in these stories, I can see enough of my past behavior reflected in them to understand that my actions were harmful to people who worked with me.”

He apologized in that statement “to those who have suffered under my leadership,” adding that he has “worked to change.”

In response to reports circulating on the weekend about the allegations, Noma posted on its Instagram: “Although the stories appear to date back many years, we take them seriously and are looking into them carefully. Since that time, we have improved the process to address concerns.”

Redzepi wrote about his behavior in a 2015 essay, saying, “I’ve been a bully for a large part of my career. I’ve yelled and pushed people.” In the essay, he said that he had attempted to reform his behavior and change the environment in the kitchen.

In a 2022 interview with The Times of London, he said that he had “never hit anyone,” but had “probably bumped into people.”

Noma was founded in 2003 by Redzepi and Claus Meyer in the Danish capital and quickly gained worldwide attention for championing New Nordic cuisine, relying on local and foraged ingredients.

It was ranked the best restaurant in the world five times by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and held three Michelin stars before it stopped service in 2024. Noma is now a “giant lab” dedicated to food innovation, the restaurant said in a statement at the time.

