At the Oscars, showstopping feathered gowns took over the red carpet



CNN

By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

(CNN) — After feathers fully took over fall fashion weeks, we predicted that veritable flocks of birds would arrive by spring. And so they did on Sunday at the Academy Awards, where some of the evening’s boldest looks featured showstopping plumage.

Actor Demi Moore, who presented during the ceremony, arrived in a peacock-channeling gown courtesy of Gucci, just weeks after she sat in the front row for creative director Demna’s highly anticipated runway debut for the luxury house. In Milan, the designer had offered a slinky set of nightclub staples — to mixed reviews — but his custom Oscars dress for Moore presented a very different view of Gucci’s future. With an elegant silhouette bursting with intricate featherwork, the gown also seemed to reference the iridescent, dark plumage of the label’s Fall-Winter 2012 show.

It’s a look that made sense for Moore during this red-carpet season; at the Actor Awards earlier this month she wore a black Schiaparelli gown with a crystal-adorned burst of white tulle that would have rivaled any set of tail feathers.

Elsewhere on the Oscars red carpet, best supporting actress nominee Teyana Taylor and presenters Maya Rudolph and Nicole Kidman also wore feathery custom looks — each opted for quilled Chanel gowns that signal a new era for the heritage luxury house under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Feathers have featured prominently on Blazy’s runways, both in his sophomore collection, which showed in Paris less than a week ago, and the couture collection that he debuted in late January (for the latter his mood board was, fittingly, filled with photographs of birds, per WWD).

At the time, CNN’s Rachel Tashjian reported that Chanel-under-Blazy’s couture collection had an “overall feeling of extraordinary lightness,” with gauzy and feathered pieces that “looked as if they were floating on the models.” That feeling certainly carried through to both Taylor and Kidman’s looks. Taylor’s black-and-white gown played with opacity, transitioning from a sheer bodice to a tiered, dramatic skirt of plumes; Kidman’s peach peplum waist and skirt hem were both delicately adorned with feathers, giving her an ethereal glow.

Though Blazy is experimenting within Chanel’s signature codes, he has also transformed them. And, across social media, the reactions towards his Academy Award showings were largely of the “I-can’t-believe-it’s-Chanel” spirit.

Other stars also jumped on the trend, from Bella Thorne’s black feathered sleeves to best supporting actress winner Amy Madigan’s Dior jacket with black and gold feather paillettes. And though a little less literal, the fringe detailing on “Sinners” actor Jayme Lawson’s electric blue Loewe dress seemed to emulate the look of a vibrant tropical bird.

The plumes continued into the evening, spilling out onto the silver carpet at Vanity Fair’s annual after-party. Jessica Alba arrived in a Tamara Ralph gown with black diamond coque feathers that sprang outward from a layer of sequins, while Olivia Rodrigo gave the glamorous textile a girlish twist with a dusty rose feathered mini dress by Saint Laurent.

Across the night’s looks, feathers offered drama, romance and softness all at once. For designers, it was a chance to spread their creative wings.

The-CNN-Wire

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With contribution from CNN’s Leah Dolan.