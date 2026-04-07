Your next flight may be on a very old airplane and you probably won’t know

By Edward Russell, CNN

(CNN) — Step aboard a Boeing 767 operated by United Airlines and you’ll encounter the carrier’s very latest cabin comfort experiences — a smart foyer with gray walls and the rich blue United globe logo, rows of Polaris business-class suites, a dark purple premium economy section and blue economy seats equipped with the latest inflight entertainment systems.

While the cabin fittings might be everything a traveler expects from one of the world’s leading airlines in 2026, on some 767s there’s an experience they probably didn’t expect — a ride on one of the oldest airplanes that United flies.

United took delivery of four 767-300ERs in the spring of 1991 that, a quarter of a century later, still safely ply the skies on routes like Newark-London and Washington-Geneva. Their vintage, for the most part, is unknown to the flyers onboard.

While jetliner travel may still feel like a creation of the modern age, it’s now been around for more than 75 years. And while most of us would like to think we’re boarding a plane that represents the cutting edge of aviation, many modern aircraft can spend decades in service.

“Airplanes are built incredibly durably,” says Nathaniel Pieper, the recently hired chief commercial officer of American Airlines and a long-time fleet guy who spent time at Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines.

Pieper would know. Throughout his career, he helped his employers find deals on older, used planes they could use to grow operations with much lower upfront cost than if they’d recruited new models fresh from the factory floor.

All these workhorses of the sky needed to ensure many more years of service was routine maintenance and an updated interior.

The 45-year-old Boeing still flying

The average age of an Airbus or Boeing plane has long stood at around 20 to 25 years, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows. And those ages are now rising, if only by a couple of years, as the aviation industry continues to deal with the supply chain and industrial disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airbus delivered 68 fewer commercial planes last year than they did in 2019. For Boeing it was 206 fewer aircraft than its peak in 2018. Engine manufacturers are struggling with quality and production issues that are grounding aircraft. And cabin fittings take longer to procure and install than they did before the pandemic thanks to increasing complexity straining supply chains and certification logjams.

Airlines tend to get more years of service from narrowbodies, or planes with a single aisle, than their widebody counterparts. The oldest commercial jetliner still flying is, in fact, a 45-year-old Boeing 737 at Canadian charter operator Nolinor. There are many reasons for this but one tops the rest: fuel.

“When you fly long-haul, fuel burn becomes a major concern,” says George Dimitroff, the global head of aircraft valuations at Cirium. And long-haul flying, until recently with the introduction of longer-haul narrowbodies, was the near sole domain of twin-aisle aircraft.

A plane with 5% lower fuel burn on a long-haul flight will net an airline more savings than on a short flight — especially when oil prices surged as they did following the outbreak of war with Iran. That’s why airlines, in an effort to save as much cash as they can, tend to seek replacements for widebody models sooner than narrowbodies.

The average age of a widebody flying today is around 21 years, Cirium data shows. The oldest still in service is a 39-year-old Airbus A300 flown by Iran’s Mahan Air.

The limiting factor for narrowbodies is maintenance since they tend to fly more frequent, shorter flights, Dimitroff says. Put another way, these single-aisle planes fly a higher number of “cycles” — each takeoff and landing is a cycle — than their twin-aisle counterparts.

The availability of spare parts and engines, however, can change the equation. Earlier this year, EirTrade Aviation, an aircraft asset manager that specializes in aircraft “disassembly,” bought two 2021- and 2022-vintage former Spirit Airlines Airbus A320neos with the view that the parts of these newish planes were more valuable than the aircraft themselves.

“It really doesn’t matter how old the aircraft is,” says Bill Thompson, the director of EirTrade. Disassembly “really comes down to the economics and whether it justifies doing it.”

Or, as aviation advisor Courtney Miller of Visual Approach Analytics, recently put it: “Airplanes are little more than portable jet engine stands in today’s market.”

The two Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines on the Spirit A320neos are, broadly, worth more than the plane itself given the engine shortages in the market, based on Miller’s analysis.

It remains rare that such young planes are broken down for parts but, given the high demand for new engines and engine suppliers challenges to meet that demand, Miller expects more recently built planes will be disassembled.

The curious case of the 767

“The 767 is one golden exception to the rule,” Dimitroff said when asked about the older models still flying at Delta and United.

While older 767s burn more fuel than a new Airbus A330neo or Boeing 787, most are owned outright. Given the wide availability of spare parts and engines, they’re relatively easy to maintain. That makes them good value for money in the eyes of airlines.

Planes with few available spare parts tend to retire earlier as maintaining them becomes costly and onerous. This is a problem United faces this summer with its older Boeing 777s powered by Pratt engines. With few spare parts available, the carrier told pilots in January that it anticipates needing to ground 12 aircraft this summer.

Delta executives have in the past few years described the 767 as a “very effective plane.” The carrier often uses their 767s to test new routes, like from New York to Malta this summer, where the potential profit may be too small for a newer plane.

All good things do come to an end. Both Delta and United plan to retire their 767s by around the end of the decade, a time when many aviation industry analysts expect production of new models at Airbus and Boeing to return to pre-pandemic levels.

How airlines make old planes feel new

Airlines invest a lot to make sure travelers do not know the age of a plane. This starts with maintenance and includes brand new interiors — everything from seats to sidewalls and inflight entertainment — to keep flyers happy, much like those United 767s from the George H. W. Bush administration.

“Nobody’s going to know what the hull says,” said Pieper of American. “If you’re on the airplane, it’s what you visually see. You’re looking at bins, you’re looking at lighting, you’re looking at window shades, you’re looking at your seat. Those are the kinds of things that, again, you can invest in that are completely independent of how old that hull is.”

It is, he added, the “right-hand moment of truth,” referring to the direction most flyers turn immediately after they board a plane.

Pieper is implementing this at American, updating its oldest models to feel new again. The airline is in the middle of revamping the inside of its 48 A320s and will begin work on its 777-200s in 2028; both fleets are on average a quarter of a century old.

Lufthansa is another airline investing heavily to keep the interiors of its oldest planes up to date. In February, the airline announced plans to update the cabins on 38 older A320s with new seats, overhead bins and outlets. And, faced with delays of new replacement planes, it is updating the business class cabins on its eight Airbus A380 superjumbos.

As simple as updating a cabin may sound, it is not always easy. Supply chain challenges and certification delays mean new seats are often arriving years later than promised.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, who is overseeing a massive renewal of the Indian flag carrier, said in June 2025 that the airline faced delays of one to two years getting new seats.

“The whole interior retrofit program has been affected,” he says.

Seat delays force airlines, from Air India to American and Lufthansa, to postpone cabin updates and travelers to accept less than the latest onboard offering for longer. But when new seats do arrive, even the oldest models can feel young again.

“Can you actually deliver an industry-leading product … and really crème-de-la-crème sorts of offerings in the marketplace on a 20-year airplane, or a 25-, or 30-year airplane just as well as a new one? With seat technology, with digitalization, etc., that you can,” says Pieper.

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