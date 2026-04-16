Incredible images from the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 unveiled

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Citlali Fabián has been named Photographer of the Year at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026, with the judging panel hailing her photo series focused on Indigenous activists and artists in southern Mexico.

Fabián, who is from the Yalalteca Indigenous community, “uses photography to explore ways of addressing identity and its connections with territory, migration, and community bonds,” said the organizers in a statement Thursday.

Her photo series “Bilha, Stories of my Sisters,” is a reflection “on urgent questions of visibility and representation,” said Monica Allende, chair of the 2026 professional jury, in the statement.

“Her subjects are not simply photographed, they are active participants in shaping how their stories are told,” added Allende.

“Through this process, the artist highlights the presence, strength, and achievements of women who have often been overlooked, giving them the visibility and recognition they have long deserved within the wider social and cultural landscape.”

Alongside Fabián, a further nine category winners were chosen in the professional competition.

They include Joy Saha in the architecture and design category; Santiago Mesa in the documentary projects category; and Isadora Romero in the environment category.

Other prizes include student photographer of the year, won by Jubair Ahmed Arnob; youth photographer of the year, which went to 16-year-old Philip Kangas; and the outstanding contribution to photography award, which was given to Joel Meyerowitz, whose career has spanned six decades.

The competition, which is now in its 19th year, received more than 430,000 images from more than 200 countries and territories, according to the organizers.

A selection of images from the awards will be displayed at Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 4.

Scroll down to see some of the photographs.

The-CNN-Wire

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