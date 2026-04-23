New last-row design reimagines the worst seat on an airplane as a ‘semi-private retreat’

By Avni Trivedi, CNN

(CNN) — The last row of economy are the airplane seats few people want to sit in. There’s no room to recline your seat and the constant line for the bathroom — not to mention the smell — can be overwhelming.

But what if the space could be transformed into something more appealing?

Imagine a secluded pod, screened off from aisle or bathroom noise and built to give you more space for carry-on luggage.

If this sounds appealing, Collins Aerospace agrees.

The aviation design company has flipped the script, taking this last-choice seat and making it one worth fighting for.

Its new “SkyNook” concept, showcased at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo in in Hamburg, Germany, reimagines the narrower rear of widebody planes where, in twin-aisle configurations, some rows can only accommodate a double seat rather than a triple.

The design creates what’s described as a “semi-private retreat” — a cocoon-like seating arrangement not entirely dissimilar to more upscale offerings at the front of the plane, where first-class flyers can often close the door on their fellow passengers.

While the seats look similar to normal economy class fixtures, SkyNook makes use of the space between the window seat and the plane’s sidewall, offering enough room to secure a baby carrier or a space for a pet, or to flex as a place to work or dine.

There’s also a sliding divider that provides a privacy barrier from the aisle and, according to the manufacturer, reduces noise from the galley and bathroom. There’s no word on whether it can repel unwanted odors.

Jefferey McKee, director of customer experience design at Collins Aerospace, said the concept was part of his company’s mission to improve air travel for passengers.

“SkyNook exemplifies this commitment, transforming a frequently overlooked area into a serene retreat that maximizes functionality, comfort and flexibility for families, passengers with service animals or those with sensory considerations,” he said in a press release.

The SkyNook claimed first place in the passenger comfort category of the Crystal Cabin Award, which recognizes innovative airplane cabin products and concepts at the Hamburg expo.

SkyNook has already generated a positive online stir, with one user on Reddit saying they “love that the extra space area by (the) cabin wall can be for so many different uses.”

The new seat design comes alongside other innovations that could make economy air travel more bearable. These include the double-level seat concept, Chaise Longue, the latest iteration of which was also showcased in Hamburg.

And then there’s Air New Zealand’s recently launched “Economy Skynest” bunk beds, which offer a place to lie down for a few hours during long-haul flights on the airline’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The-CNN-Wire

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