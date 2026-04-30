Banksy’s new flag-wielding London statue satirizes blind patriotism

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Banksy has confirmed that he is behind a large statue that mysteriously appeared in the heart of London depicting a suited man marching off a pedestal with a flag smothering his face.

The enigmatic artist took credit for the work in a humorous video, posted to his Instagram page Thursday, which showed workers erecting the statue under the cover of night.

The seemingly satirical monument, which bears Banksy’s signature on its plinth, has been drawing crowds to London’s Waterloo Place since it popped up in the early hours of Wednesday morning. An apparent commentary on the idea of blind patriotism, it stands among statues of important British historical figures including King Edward VII and Captain Scott.

The video posted to Banksy’s Instagram Thursday shows an older gentleman walking up to the sculpture saying, “I don’t like it.” But many commentors on social media reacted positively to the new work. “A compelling statement on collective blindness – forward motion without vision, without preparation,” said one Instagram user.

“Really powerful,” the user added. “The flag carries no identity – no country, no allegiance – just a form, making the figure universal… and somehow still unmistakably directed.”

By Thursday afternoon, London authorities had erected barriers around the statue. Westminster City Council, which oversees the area, told the BBC: “We’re excited to see Banksy’s latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city’s vibrant public art scene. While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy.”

The stunt comes less than two months after the Reuters news agency claimed that it had revealed Banksy’s identity in a sprawling investigation. Banksy, according to Reuters, is a bespectacled middle-aged man from Bristol named Robin Gunningham, though the artist did not confirm or deny his identity.

The apparent unmasking of Banksy, who has gone to great lengths to preserve his anonymity since his work began appearing around the UK in the 1990s, sparked controversy, with fans and collectors questioning how the revelation might affect the value and resonance of his work.

“I wanted the memory of the anonymous artist – and the mystery behind that – to live on,” Nico Epstein, a Lisbon-based art consultant, told CNN in March.

“Banksy is a superhero for many, many people. People want to believe that fairy tale and now it’s come to a close.”

Banksy is best known for using stencils and spray paint to depict his political, satirical and often subversive messages, though he has produced several statues and sculptures in his three-decade career. In 2004, he took credit for a sculpture depicting a pensive nude bronze figure wearing a traffic cone as a hat called “The Drinker” – a play on Auguste Rodin’s “The Thinker” – that appeared in London’s West End.

Although Banksy emerged from the Bristol graffiti scene, many of his most famous works have appeared in London, including the “Girl with Balloon” murals, which began popping up in the city in 2002.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.