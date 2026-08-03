Malaysia is cracking down on influencers’ risky hikes after spate of rescues

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in Malaysia are introducing new rules for hikers, following a spike in search and rescue operations linked to social media trends.

The measures include the mandatory use of guides at 189 high-risk locations around the country, as well as pre-climb screening procedures for hikers, state media agency Bernama reported Wednesday.

Hiking is increasing in popularity in Malaysia despite the fact that around half of the country’s total land area is carpeted in tropical forest, in which high temperatures and humidity are common. In addition, thick vegetation means it is easy for hikers to get lost if they stray from marked trails.

Popular treks include summit Mount Kinabalu, a 4,095-meter (13,435-foot) mountain in Borneo, or week-long treks in the jungles of Gunung Tahan, home to the highest point in pensinular Malaysia, the 2,187-meter (7,175-foot) Mount Tahan.

But there are also hikes for those that don’t want to leave the city, such as Penang Hill in George Town, or the KL Forest Eco Park in Kuala Lumpur.

The new rules, introduced by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), are designed to reduce the risk of accidents and the need for expensive search and rescue (SAR) operations.

NRES deputy minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh told Bernama that some hikers are setting off underprepared, or are walking on unauthorized routes.

“The government’s priority is to reduce the risk of hikers getting lost and prevent accidents, thereby minimizing the need for SAR operations, which require substantial financial resources and manpower,” Noh said, according to the media outlet.

“Our approach is aimed at preventing incidents before they occur by reducing the risks of extreme fatigue, disorientation, and other emergencies,” he added.

Pre-climb screening procedures now include health declarations, medical history checks and insurance coverage, Noh said.

“These measures enable high-risk climbers to be identified early before they are allowed to undertake climbing activities,” he added.

In addition, both the Department of Wildlife and National Parks and the forestry department in Perak state, where a 34-year-old hiker died last year, have moved to restrict “compressed hike” activities in high-risk areas, Noh said.

The term refers to a practice in which a hiking route is tackled in much less time than usual.

Perak Forestry mountain guide Muzafar Mohamad said these hikes carry significant risks.

“The compressed or short-duration hiking trend that is becoming increasingly popular requires much more meticulous planning because the travel period is shortened to about one-third of the original schedule,” Mohamad told Bernama in an article published at the end of May.

“When hiking time is reduced, the margin for error also becomes smaller. That is why logistical planning, physical fitness and risk management need to be carried out in greater detail,” he added.

A growing number of so-called “express hikers,” who are driven by a desire to “tick off” mountains as quickly as they can, are also contributing to the problem. Some hikers carry minimal gear in order to look like professional trail runners in their social media content, experts told Bernama in a separate article published at the end of May.

“There are hikers who focus more on getting interesting content that they are willing to take risks and neglect their own safety,” mountain guide Norimah Abd Karim said.

CNN has contacted Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, as well as the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, for comment.

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