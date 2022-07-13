

Universal Network Television

Best police procedurals of all time

Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”



Warner Bros. Television

#25. The Closer

G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, and Phillip P. Keene in an episode of “The Closer”



CBS Productions

#24. Blue Bloods

Tom Selleck in an episode of “Blue Bloods”



CBS Productions

#23. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Ted Danson and Eric Szmanda in a scene from “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”



NBC Universal Television

#22. Law & Order

Camryn Manheim, Anthony Anderson, and Jeffrey Donovan in a scene from “Law & Order”



CBS Paramount Network Television

#21. NCIS

Mark Harmon and Sean Murray in an episode of “NCIS”



20th Century Fox Television

#20. Bones

David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel in an episode of “Bones”



CBS Television Studios

#19. Elementary

Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, and Jon Michael Hill in an episode of “Elementary”



ABC Signature

#18. The Rookie

Nathan Fillion, Sean Maher, and Afton Williamson in “The Rookie”



ABC Signature

#17. Monk

Tim Bagley with Tony Shalloub in “Monk”



MiddKid Productions

#16. Lie to Me

Brendan Hines and Felicia Day in “Lie to Me”



Universal Television

#15. Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer, Marina Squerciati, Tracy Spiridakos, and LaRoyce Hawkins in “Chicago P.D.”



Universal Network Television

#14. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Mariska Hargitay and Amy Smart in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”



ABC Signature

#13. Castle

Jon Huertas, Wade Allain-Marcus, Seamus Dever, and Nathan Fillion in “Castle”



Warner Bros. Television

#12. The Mentalist

Robin Tunney and Pedro Pascal in “The Mentalist”



Paramount Network Television

#11. Criminal Minds

Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney in “Criminal Minds”



Jerry Bruckheimer Television

#10. Lucifer

Tom Ellis and Lauren German in “Lucifer”



Fox Television Studios

#9. The Killing

Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman in “The Killing”



NBC Universal Television

#8. Psych

Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and James Roday Rodriguez in “Psych”



Amazon Studios

#7. Bosch

Titus Welliver in an episode of “Bosch”



Amazon Studios

#6. Bosch: Legacy

Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz in “Bosch: Legacy”



NBC Studios

#5. Homicide: Life on the Street

Richard Belzer and Toni Lewis in “Homicide: Life on the Street”



John Goldwyn Productions

#4. Dexter

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter in “Dexter”



HBO Entertainment

#3. True Detective

Vince Vaughn in an episode of “True Detective”



BBC Wales

#2. Sherlock

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch in “Sherlock”



Home Box Office (HBO)

#1. The Wire

Clark Johnson, Tom McCarthy, Brandon Young, and Michelle Paress in “The Wire”