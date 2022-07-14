Best anime movies of all time
Nippon Television Network (NTV)
A screengrab of a scene from “Princess Mononoke”
Touchstone Pictures
#25. The Wind Rises (2013)
A screengrab of a scene from “The Wind Rises”
Nippon Television Network (NTV)
#24. Porco Rosso (1992)
A screengrab of a scene from “Porco Rosso”
Fox International Productions
#23. Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)
A screengrab of a scene from “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”
Chiyoko Commitee
#22. Millennium Actress (2001)
A screengrab of a scene from “Millennium Actress”
Madhouse
#21. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
A screengrab of a scene from “Tokyo Godfathers”
Destination Films
#20. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)
A screengrab of a scene from “Cowboy Bebop: The Movie”
Nippon Television Network (NTV)
#19. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
A screengrab of a scene from “Kiki’s Delivery Service”
Production I.G.
#18. Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (2008)
A screengrab of a scene from “Ghost in the Shell 2.0”
Studio Khara Digital-bu
#17. Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance (2009)
A screengrab of a scene from “Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance”
Manga Entertainment
#16. Ghost in the Shell (1995)
A screengrab of a scene from “Ghost in the Shell”
ABC Animation
#15. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (2018)
A screengrab of a scene from “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas”
Movic
#14. Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997)
A screengrab of a scene from “Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion”
Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
#13. Perfect Blue (1997)
A screengrab of a scene from “Perfect Blue”
Studio Ghibli
#12. Castle in the Sky (1986)
A screengrab of a scene from “Castle in the Sky”
Hakuhodo
#11. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
A screengrab of a scene from “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”
TMS Entertainment
#10. Akira (1988)
A screengrab of a scene from “Akira”
Madhouse
#9. Wolf Children (2012)
A screengrab of a scene from “Wolf Children”
ABC Animation
#8. A Silent Voice: The Movie (2016)
A screengrab of a scene from “A Silent Voice: The Movie”
Nibariki
#7. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
A screengrab of a scene from “My Neighbor Totoro”
Ufotable
#6. Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (2020)
A screengrab of a scene from “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train”
Mitsubishi
#5. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
A screengrab of a scene from “Howl’s Moving Castle”
East Japan Marketing & Communications Inc.
#4. Your Name. (2016)
A screengrab of a scene from “Your Name.”
Nippon Television Network (NTV)
#3. Princess Mononoke (1997)
A screengrab of a scene from “Princess Mononoke”
Studio Ghibli
#2. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
A screengrab of a scene from “Grave of the Fireflies”
Nippon Television Network (NTV)
#1. Spirited Away (2001)
A screengrab of a scene from “Spirited Away”
