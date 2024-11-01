

Gotham // GC Images

Rideshare data reveals: What is ‘brat’?

Charli XCX stepping out in New York City.

What exactly is “brat”? Ever since Charli XCX’s “Brat” was released in June—and became a cultural phenomenon—it’s been a common question. But while there has been no shortage of attempts to explain “brat,” none have been grounded in data.

Until now. To commemorate this seasonal shift from brat summer to brat autumn, the release of Charli XCX’s remix album, and the last days of her Sweat Tour, Lyft dug into its data to answer the question … with science. Here, based on the transportation habits of Charli XCX concertgoers, is the definitive definition of what “brat” actually means.

Brat Is… Going to Bars

When a Charli fan gets into a Lyft ride, there’s a 10% chance they are heading to or from a bar. That’s 40% more often than fans of Taylor Swift or Chappell Roan (7%)—and 200% more often than Billie Eilish fans.



Lyft

Brat Is… Staying Out Late

Bar chart showing number of rides to and from bars, by fan base.

Charli fans also stay out the latest: 14% of their rides occur between midnight and 5 a.m. That’s roughly 40% more late-night rides than fans of other major female artists. Meanwhile, the fans that turn in earliest? Swifties.



Lyft

Brat Is… Not Getting to the Venue Early

Bar chart showing rides after midnight, by fan base.

Not only do Charli fans stay out late, but they also get to the venue late. Only 12% of them get to the concert venue an hour before an event is supposed to start. Meanwhile, Swifties are very punctual, with over a quarter of them getting to the venue on the early side.



Lyft

Brat Is… Getting Outside

Infographic showing average arrival time to venue, by fan base.

Charli’s recent outdoor concert at Storm King in upstate New York showed that Charli fans like to party inside and out. And the Lyft data goes even further: Charli fans are the most likely to get out in nature.



Lyft

Beyond Brat

Bar chart showing rides to the outdoors, by fan base.

Of course, it’s not just Charli fans who have idiosyncratic rideshare behavior. Here’s what other fans are up to:

Swifties take rides with their friends: Roughly one out of every 20 rides by a Swiftie is an XL.

Sabrina Carpenter fans hit the gym: They are 60% more likely to go to the gym than other fans.

Chappell Roan fans seek self-care: One out of every 60 rides by a Chappell Roan fan is to a salon—more than any other artist.

Billie Eilish fans go shopping: 3% of all rides by Billie Eilish fans are to malls or clothing stores, nearly twice the share of other fans’.

This story was produced by Lyft and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.