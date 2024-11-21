

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Chestnuts’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Roger (supporting, male, 34-69)

— Michelle (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Patricia (lead, female, 47-65)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

— LeFleur (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘The Date’ Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Peter (lead, male, 30-45)

— Ashley (lead, female, 30-40)

— Michelle (supporting, female, 28-38)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Nemesis’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James Axton (supporting, male, 28-35)

— Luna Rae (lead, female, 24-30)

— Marduk (supporting, 28-38)

– Average hourly rate: $54

– Casting locations: Vallejo, California

‘Bobby Bloody’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Caesar (lead, male, 28-48)

— Victim (supporting, male, 24-52)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Maledicta’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Catalina (lead, female, 23-37)

— Daisy Goodman (supporting, female, 23-40)

— Kenia Cortez (supporting, 23-35)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Studio City, California

‘Love At The End Of Lies’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Colleague (supporting, female, 18-26)

— Extras (background extra, 18-60)

— Chris (day player, male, 25-30)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Against the Spotlight’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Participant (lead, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Norristown, Pennsylvania

‘Marco Has a Show’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Performers (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Asherah: The TV Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

— Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

— Location Scout (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Myers, Florida

‘365 Pranks in 365 Days’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Prankster (lead, 15-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Huntington Beach, California

‘Yellow Teeth’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eddie (lead, male, 21-25)

— Anthony (lead, male, 21-25)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sal (supporting, male, 50-65)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Bridgeport, Connecticut

‘Americatronic!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Poker Face Season 2,’ Background’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Wedding Guests (NON SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 18-100)

— Featured Waitresses in spandex bodysuits (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, female, 18-35)

— Featured FBI in Van (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background extra, 35-60)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Queens, New York; New York City, New York; White Plains, New York; Larchmont, New York; The Bronx, New York

‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Studio City, California; Los Angeles, California

