Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘A Quarter Past Midnight’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

— Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

— Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘To Hum You My Tune’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Connor (lead, male, 20-30)

— Liv (lead, female, 20-30)

— PJ (lead, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Asherah: The TV Series’ Pilot’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

— Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

— Gabriel (supporting, female, 12-14)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Macon, Georgia; Atlanta, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Fort Myers, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Chestnuts’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Roger (supporting, male, 34-69)

— Michelle (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Patricia (lead, female, 47-65)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Mishap Marriage’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Catherine (supporting, 18-40)

— Jack (supporting, 18-40)

— Mr. Dantes (supporting, male, 35-60)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Dangerous Liaisons’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Chloe Harper (lead, 24-30)

— Travis Cole (lead, 26-32)

— Marcus (supporting, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $88

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Solitary Confinement’ Episode 2′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Sey (lead, female, 20-25)

— Ant (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Dr. Esra (supporting, male, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Vertical Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Jessica (lead, 18-100)

— Nathan (supporting, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sal (supporting, male, 50-65)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: Bridgeport, Connecticut; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Caught Stealing,’ a Darren Aronofsky-Austin Butler Sony Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Unique 1990s NYC Types (background extra, 18-100)

— Athletic, Fit Guys for Baseball Player (background extra, male, 18-35)

— Featured Orthodox Jewish Family Members (background extra, female, male, 8-55)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘The Renaissance’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eva (lead, female, 18-34)

— Ezra (supporting, male, 18-32)

— Soldier (supporting, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Stamford, Connecticut; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Norristown, Pennsylvania

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘The Deponent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Vincent (lead, male, 25-35)

— Tessa (lead, female, 25-35)

— Connor Drake (supporting, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Studio City, California

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Let It Be Me’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Background Actors (background extra, 20-50)

— Charlotte Torres (lead, female, 20-28)

— Henry (supporting, male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Americatronic!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carmen King (lead, female, 20-35)

— Ian Reily (lead, male, 25-35)

— Charlotte Reynolds (lead, 19-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Belle & Beau’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beau (lead, 25-25)

— Belle (lead, 21-21)

— Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.