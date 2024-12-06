

7 essential things to do in NYC over Christmas

Ice skaters in front of the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller center.

New York City at Christmas time—there’s truly nothing like it. New York City sets the scene for the ultimate holiday getaway with the grandeur of glittering Christmas decorations, endless shopping options, a hint of snow, and plenty of fun things to do. There’s a reason so many Christmas movies, such as “Elf” or “Home Alone 2”, chose NYC as their backdrop. That’s because it’s easy to feel like the main character when visiting the Big Apple over the holidays. For those making a trip to NYC at Christmas, GetYourGuide’s Emily Browne explores a few ways to make the most out of this extraordinary city during December.

1. Ice skating at the Rockefeller Center

The Rockefeller Center is one of the most-recommended places to visit in New York City during Christmas, and that’s because it’s straight-up spectacular. The Rockefeller Center’s famous Christmas Tree anchors the scene, and is beautiful both day and night. Here onlookers can simply grab a coffee, take a few photos, and enjoy the ambiance. Big fans of outdoor Christmas activities can glide onto the ice-skating rink. Either way, they’ll feel like Buddy the Elf admiring the biggest Christmas tree they’ve ever seen. It’s pretty darn magical.

Insider tip:

If you want to try ice-skating, going earlier in the day pays off as the prices and crowds increase the later it gets. However, if you really want that evening magic with all the lights, going during the Monday night football game is a good way to maneuver around the nighttime crowds.

2. See the lights on Saks Fifth Avenue

Visitors who are close to Saks Fifth Avenue during the holiday season cannot miss the gigantic light display on the exterior of the building. Every 10 minutes, the lights come to life and dance along to music. The Saks Fifth Avenue light and window displays change themes depending on the year. For example, in 2019 the entire display was based on Disney’s “”Frozen 2” since that was the release year.

Insider tip:

If you want to take your Saks Fifth Avenue experience to new heights, you can make a dinner reservation or order a drink at the bar from L’Avenue at Saks, an offshoot of the legendary Parisian restaurant on the 9th floor. Request a table by the window for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and skating rink while enjoying some fine dining options.

3. Visit holiday markets in Union Square and Bryant Park

The Union Square Holiday Market and the Bryant Park Winter Village are two of the best holiday markets in New York City. Both have plenty of food stands offering visitors a huge variety of options. They also have indoor spaces for people to warm up while they eat their treats. Grab a hot chocolate or mulled wine and check out over 160 shopping stands featuring wares from local craftsmen, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Visitors will inevitably be able to knock a few things off of their Christmas shopping list.

Insider tip:

On a budget? The Bryant Park Winter Village has the only free admission ice skating rink in the city. Book a skating time online, bring your own skates (or rent some on-site), and enjoy this 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink in the middle of Bryant Park.

4. Take a carriage ride through Central Park

“Dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh…” Horse-drawn carriages are always mentioned in Christmas songs, aren’t they? Lean into the romance of the holiday season and take a carriage ride through Manhattan’s iconic Central Park. Visitors can cozy up with loved ones and see all of the best sights. Central Park is expansive and has many hidden gems, so this is the perfect way to cover a lot of ground and see it all.

Insider tip:

Central Park has plenty to see and do during the Christmas period. The Delacorte Clock plays seasonal chimes and nursery rhymes every half hour, there’s gift shopping at the Merchants’ Gate Plaza, and the opportunity to marvel at the free holiday lights at the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center during the first week of December.

5. See the Christmas decorations at the Plaza Hotel

The Plaza Hotel is beautiful at any time of year, but its Christmas decorations are absolutely show-stopping. The luxurious Renaissance-inspired architecture that the Plaza is known for is only enhanced with an abundance of Christmas trees and complementing color schemes of Christmas decorations and lights.

Insider tip:

Even if you just take a peak in the lobby or perhaps go to the bar for a drink, spending any time at The Plaza can make you feel like you’re in a Christmas movie. No wonder Kevin McAllister had the time of his life there.

6. Dine at Rolf’s on Christmas

All of this exploring would make anyone hungry. To keep the holiday theme going during meal hours, take a trip to Rolf’s German Restaurant. This restaurant is famous for its Instagrammable and permanent Christmas decor. There are ornaments, icicles, and garlands hanging from every inch of the ceiling that transport diners to a Christmas wonderland any day of the year.

Insider tip:

Rolf’s is quite small and is booked months in advance, especially on Christmas Eve, so make your reservation the moment your plans are locked in if you want to dine here. Due to its popularity and location, it is quite pricey, so just be prepared. If you cannot get a reservation, or just want to see inside, come at an off-peak time and have a drink at the bar.

7. See the Radio City Music Hall Rockette’s Christmas Time Spectacular

This list would not be complete without mentioning the Radio City Rockettes and their Christmas Spectacular. The Radio City Music Hall has so much history, and the Christmas Spectacular has been a holiday tradition for over 80 years. The Rockettes dazzle audiences with their precision and class, putting even the grinchiest of Grinches into the holiday spirit.

Insider tip:

Other unique experiences include seeing the show, taking a tour of Radio City Music Hall, learning more about its history and architecture, and meeting a Rockette yourself.

FAQs

Is it worth visiting NYC over Christmas?

Yes, it is absolutely worth visiting NYC over Christmas. The city leans into the festive spirit, with markets, lights, Christmas trees, and special events running from late November to early January. However, remember that Christmas attracts lots of visitors to the city, so accommodation may be more expensive and crowded during that time. It is also winter in NYC, so make sure to come prepared for cold weather.

How many days do you need in New York at Christmas?

If you just want to experience New York City at Christmas, you don’t need more than five days to explore what’s on offer. Of course, the city has way more to offer. If this is your first time in New York City you might want to stay longer to see the best views from the Empire State Building, visit the 9/11 Memorial and One World Trade Center, or visit Times Square.

When do Christmas decorations go up in New York City?

NYC gets into the Christmas spirit early, with lights and decorations usually popping up in mid-November. By the time Thanksgiving and Black Friday roll around, the city is already fully decked out for the holidays.

What do you do in New York City at Christmas?

New York City is a fantastic place to visit during the holidays, and will be popular with the whole family. From Thanksgiving onward, the city is decorated in festivity, with major attractions being the giant Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center and shopping along Fifth Avenue. There are many Christmas markets, namely in Union Square and Bryant Park. After Christmas is over, the city gears up for its New Year’s Eve Celebration with its iconic ball drop in Times Square.

