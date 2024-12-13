

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance // Getty Images

Top 10 casino streamers

A man stands and points at a huge screen showing internet casino.

Whatever the avenue, streaming on social media can lead to big business. With a legion of bettors always looking to come out on top, it is no surprise that the gambling landscape has intertwined with content creators—none more so than those who consider casino streamers.

With the competition for views so intense, OLBG put ten of the best casino and slot streamers through their paces using three criteria offering points out of 10 to rank the best of the best.



OLBG

The Top 10

List of the top 10 casino streamers.

Roshtein – 28 Points

Roshstein is at the top of the pile. With a following of 1.1 million on Twitch, he is considered a pioneer of the casino streaming space. Roshtein’s content is a mix of gambling excitement and entertainment, drawing viewers who appreciate his humour and insight.

He combines slot machine play at mostly pragmatic play and Hacksaw gaming slots with regular raffles and bonus offerings, which helps to maintain audience engagement. His consistent stream schedule and the large-scale jackpots he wins make him a standout in the field, attracting both casual viewers and dedicated casino fans.

This combination of factors saw him score 28 out of 30 across the three criteria, with a perfect 10 in the audience engagement category.

xQc – 27 Points

In joint second place is xQc, and although he commands a following of 12 million on Twitch, it was not quite enough to pip Roshtein. Known for his high-energy streams across various gaming genres, his popularity has continued to rise over the past few years.

His wide appeal comes from his larger-than-life personality, which keeps fans engaged across diverse content. By incorporating slots including hacksaw games into his regular streams, xQc draws millions of viewers, even those not traditionally interested in casino gaming.

His massive following ensures that every casino stream has a built-in audience, making him a central figure in this niche. This is why he earned 10 points from the audience engagement category. However, his revenue ability just let him down with an 8, and this is why he was pipped to the post.

Trainwreckstv – 27 Points

Joining him in second is another heavy hitter in casino streaming. The streamer in question is Trainwreckstv, who attracts millions due to his often controversial approach to high-stakes gambling and huge over stake wins on games like Dork Unit.

Then again, they say controversy creates cash, and this seems to often be the case for Trainwreckstv. Known for his dramatic wins and losses, his channel is a blend of entertainment and unpredictability, which resonates well with viewers.

His stream includes personal commentary on gambling strategies, as well as occasional non-gambling content, and this versatility in programming has contributed to his substantial growth, with many fans tuning in for his raw and unfiltered personality.

CasinoDaddy – 25 Points

In fourth is CasinoDaddy. Operating as a team of three brothers from Sweden, they have made a name for themselves by streaming casino games on Twitch and YouTube, scoring a huge win on Razor Returns.

The brothers often play together, making their streams feel like a group experience that is both fun and educational. Their dedication to streaming up to 14 hours a day and offering large-scale giveaways has helped build a loyal following and earned them nine points in the consistency category.

With a high level of camaraderie on show added to their mix of gameplay with entertaining commentary, they’ve been able to maintain an enduring presence in the top ranks of casino streamers and are worthy of their fourth place in the rankings.

Vegas Matt – 24 Points

Rounding out the top five is Vegas Matt. Known as one of the top casino streamers on YouTube, his energetic personality and passion for various casino games have earned him nearly 800,000 subscribers.

His streams feature a wide variety of games, from slots to poker, and he’s particularly known for his authentic and transparent approach to streaming. Vegas Matt is also recognized for his partnerships with major online casinos, which in turn has helped increase his visibility.

His dedication to providing entertaining and informative content, along with his regular high-stakes gameplay, has made him a favourite in the YouTube casino streaming community and earned him nine out of ten in the audience engagement category.

Brian Christopher Slots – 23 Points

Sitting sixth in the standings is Brian Christopher—someone who has become a household name for slot enthusiasts, thanks to the 700,000 subscribers on YouTube who follow his mission to teach the ins and outs of slot games.

With a consistent stream schedule, his genuine approach to gameplay has helped foster a strong and loyal community. Add frequent uploads and engaging content, and the nine out of ten in the consistency quality helped absorb losses elsewhere.

Mr. Hand Pay – 22 Points

At number seven is Mr. Hand Pay. Known for his high-limit slot play, Mr. Hand Pay has gained a significant following with over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube. Because his content often includes personal stories alongside gameplay, his streams are relatable to viewers.

Mr. Hand Pay’s focus on high-stakes gaming, combined with his ability to capture dramatic wins at Vegas Casinos, has set him apart in the crowded casino streaming space. Most importantly, he also emphasises transparency in his content, which helped him receive eight out of ten in the quality ranking.

The Big Jackpot – 21 Points

Sharing one half of eighth position is The Big Jackpot. With nearly 600,000 subscribers, he is a go-to figure for viewers interested in seeing the excitement of massive bets. His channel is dedicated to high-limit slots, where he takes risks with large bets and chases substantial payouts.

The Big Jackpot is known for his consistent streaming schedule and high-energy persona, which keep viewers engaged throughout each session. In addition to this, his channel often features major wins and nail-biting moments, which have helped him maintain a dedicated and growing fan base

DeuceAce – 21 Points

The other entry ranked joint eighth is our first duo, DeuceAce. Considered stands because of their engaging duo dynamic, Jay and Adam provide lively commentary and entertaining gameplay.

Known for their strategy-focused approach, they select slot games that offer large payouts and immersive experiences. This has led to consistent growth, and this coupled with their charismatic presence, has helped them carve out a strong niche within the casino streaming community.

AngelMelly – 20 Points

Rounding out the top 10 is AngelMelly. One of the leading female casino streamers, she has gained a large following for her sociable and engaging streaming style, ability to connect with her audience through frequent interactions, and laid-back approach to gameplay.

Her ability to blend entertainment with a friendly atmosphere has made her one of the most popular faces in the casino streaming world, especially for those who enjoy a more personable and accessible streaming experience.

Methodology

Methodology criteria:

1. Audience engagement

This criteria examines how well streamers interact with their audiences and build a community around their content. Streamers earn high scores due to their high interaction rates, loyal fanbases, and frequent audience engagement during streams.

2. Consistency and quality of content

Streamers who maintain regular streaming schedules with high-quality production value rank higher. Those who provide long, frequent sessions and commitment to producing engaging content are rewarded for their efforts.

3. Revenue potential/influence

This factor evaluates how successful streamers are in terms of sponsorships, partnerships, and potential earnings. Streamers can score high if they are deemed to have a larger-than-life personality and possess the ability to earn major sponsorship deals with online casinos.

This ranking reflects a combination of each streamer’s audience engagement, consistency in content, and overall influence within the casino streaming world.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.