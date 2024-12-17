

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

25 beloved film, TV, and music stars that we lost in 2024

Gena Rowlands poses for a portrait.

The year 2024 has been marked by the deaths of numerous iconic figures in film, television, and music, leaving fans and industry members alike mourning these beloved stars’ departures. Some, like James Earl Jones, lived long and illustrious lives, contributing decades of unforgettable work to their craft; others, such as Shannen Doherty and Liam Payne, saw their lives lost unexpectedly early from illness or unforeseen circumstances. The difficult news of such losses has underscored the fragility of even the brightest lights in entertainment.

Among other luminaries we lost this year were Shelley Duvall, the original scream queen, and Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, whose eclectic style redefined improvisation onstage. Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones bridged generations with his timeless hits, and “Harry Potter” actor Maggie Smith brought an unparalleled sense of joy and whimsy to audiences of all ages. Meanwhile, Richard Simmons, Phil Donahue, and Tito Jackson left behind not just their creative accomplishments but their enduring influence on popular culture.

All of their contributions extend far beyond their lifetimes.

These stars created works that have resonated deeply with people around the world, shaping our collective experiences and leaving lasting imprints on their respective industries. Whether through groundbreaking performances, chart-topping hits, or cultural milestones, these stars left an unforgettable legacy. As we reflect on their remarkable achievements and the entertainment they brought to our lives, we are reminded of the importance of celebrating their legacies and the humanity behind these larger-than-life personas.

To that end, Stacker analyzed news reports to identify and celebrate 25 famous figures from film, TV, and music who died in 2024. Join us as we honor their lives, their contributions, and the memories they leave behind, ensuring their stories continue to inspire future generations.

You may also like: Who are the most-followed TikTok creators in the US?



Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection // Getty Images

Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall in a scene from the movie ‘3 Women’.

The iconic actor known for her roles in “The Shining” and “Popeye” passed away on July 11, 2024, at 75. Celebrated for her unique on-screen presence and her contributions to cult classic films, Duvall also hosted the award-winning children’s TV series “Faerie Tale Theatre” from 1982 to 1987. Her career spanned decades, earning her a lasting place in Hollywood history. Duvall died due to complications of diabetes, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and some of the most powerful performances in cinematic history.



Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party.

Shannen Doherty passed away at age 53 on July 13, 2024, after living with stage 4 breast cancer for nearly a decade. Doherty’s performances in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed” defined 1990s television, showcasing her talent in both dramatic and supernatural genres. Beyond acting, she was an outspoken advocate for cancer awareness and often shared her own personal journey to inspire others. Her resilience and openness made her a role model for many, both on- and off-screen.



Emma McIntyre // Getty Images

Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Famous for his deadpan delivery and the sitcom “The Bob Newhart Show,” actor-comedian Bob Newhart died on July 18, 2024, after a series of short illnesses. He won an Emmy Award in 2013 for guest starring on “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as three Grammys for his comedy performances. Newhart’s influence on comedy remains profound, and he appeared in more than 40 films and TV shows before his death at 94.



Ian Gavan // Getty Images

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith attends the World Premiere of ‘Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part 2’.

Dame Maggie Smith, the beloved British actor renowned for her roles in “Downton Abbey” and the “Harry Potter” film series, passed away on Sept. 27, 2024. Smith’s career spanned more than seven decades, showcasing her versatility in both stage and screen performances. She won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and four Primetime Emmys, along with seven BAFTAs. Known for her wit, elegance, and commanding presence, she left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry after passing away at age 89.



Theo Wargo // Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones accepts the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Perhaps best known for his deep, resonant voice, which he lent to characters like Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” franchise, James Earl Jones died on Sept. 9, 2024, at age 93. His numerous accolades—including a 2012 Honorary Academy Award, a 1992 National Medal of Arts, and multiple Emmy and Tony Awards—speak to his contributions that extended to film, television, and theater. The beloved actor captivated audiences across all mediums with his skill and versatility.

You may also like: How Fenty and Rare Beauty are shaping U.S. beauty in 2024



Astrida Valigorsky // Getty Images

Phil Lesh

Phil Lesh performing onstage.

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh died on Oct. 25, 2024, at 84. Lesh’s experimental music with the pioneering rock band exposed millions to a new side of the countercultural movement, earning the Grateful Dead a 1994 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a prestigious ​​MusiCares Persons of the Year nod in 2024. Lesh’s compositions and bass riffs left a lasting mark on audiences and the music industry.



Dave J Hogan // Getty Images

Liam Payne

Liam Payne arrives at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere.

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction before embarking on solo musical pursuits. On Oct. 16, 2024, Payne died after falling from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, leaving fans heartbroken. Just 31 at the time of his passing, the pop star won multiple music accolades, including two BRIT Awards, over the course of his brief but impactful career.



Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Patti Yasutake

Patti Yasutake attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “BEEF”.

Actor Patti Yasutake, best known for her role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died from cancer on Aug. 5, 2024. Yasutake’s career ranged from theater to dramatic roles in television and film. She broke barriers in Hollywood as one of two recurring Asian American characters on “Star Trek” in the early 1990s and later starred on Netflix’s Emmy-winning series “Beef” as Fumi Nakai. Yasutake’s death at age 70 marked the loss of a cultural icon who paved the way for future generations.



Bobby Holland/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones poses for a portrait.

Legendary music producer, composer, and arranger Quincy Jones died at 91 on Nov. 3, 2024, from pancreatic cancer. Known for producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album and contributing extensively to the jazz and pop genres, Jones won 28 Grammy Awards and received the 2001 Kennedy Center Honors over more than seven decades. Outside the music industry, Jones was also a vocal civil rights activist and founded Chicago’s annual Black Arts Festival.



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Richard Simmons

Portrait of Richard Simmons.

Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, at 76. The fitness expert and television personality inspired millions with his approachable fitness routines and high energy. Simmons created motivational workout programs like “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” and is remembered as a pioneer in promoting health and wellness.

You may also like: 10 celebrities who have broken into the cannabis business



Roberta Bayley/Redferns // Getty Images

Mary Weiss

Mary Weiss smiling in portrait.

Mary Weiss, the iconic lead vocalist for 1960s girl group the Shangri-Las, died on Jan. 19, 2024, at age 75 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Among her hits with the group include “Leader of the Pack” and “Remember (Walking in the Sand).” Today, Weiss is celebrated for her eternally popular songs and lasting influence on the music industry.



Bettmann // Getty Images

Phil Donahue

Phil Donahue hosting talk show.

Dubbed the “king of daytime talk television” by the New York Times, Phil Donahue died on Aug. 18, 2024, at 88. The TV host is known for creating and hosting “The Phil Donahue Show,” which revolutionized daytime talk shows with its audience participation format. Donahue won multiple Emmys for his contributions to television.



Dominik Bindl // Getty Images

Tito Jackson

Tito Jackson visits SiriusXM Studios.

Singer, guitarist, and Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson died from a heart attack at 70 on Sept. 15, 2024. He achieved popularity in the Motown era as part of the Jackson 5 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of the group in 1997. His legacy includes groundbreaking Jackson 5 performances and a solo career as a blues musician.



Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos // Getty Images

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera posing for portrait on a stage.

Known for originating roles in “West Side Story” and “Chicago,” Broadway icon Chita Rivera died on Jan. 30, 2024. The actor, singer, and dancer won three Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. Both before and after her passing at 91, Rivera has been celebrated as one of Broadway’s greatest performers.



Ethan Miller // Getty Images for ACM

Toby Keith

Toby Kieth onstage during ACM Presents: An All-Star Salute To The Troops.

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, after living with stomach cancer since receiving his diagnosis in 2021. Known for hits like “Should Have Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup,” the artist won numerous Academy of Country Music Awards and American Music Awards before passing away at age 62. Keith’s music embraced patriotism and working-class themes.

You may also like: The most popular host from 15 hit shows



P. Shirley/Daily Express // Getty Images

Gena Rowlands

Gena Rowlands poses for a portrait.

Acclaimed for her work in films like “A Woman Under the Influence” and “The Notebook,” Gena Rowlands died on Aug. 14, 2024, from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 94. Over the course of her career, she won two Golden Globes, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and an Honorary Academy Award in 2015. Rowlands is remembered for her stage and screen presence, including collaborations with her late husband, director John Cassavetes.



Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis attends the premiere of STARZ ‘Blunt Talk’.

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis died on Feb. 27, 2024, from a heart attack. He was 76. Known for his neurotic comedy style, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star has long been regarded as a pioneer in observational and self-deprecating humor. His diverse career on the stage and screen made him a mainstay in the comedy scene from the 1970s onward.



Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images

Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson attends Country Music Hall of Fame benefit.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Kris Kristofferson died on Sept. 28, 2024, at 88. A pioneer of outlaw country music, Kristofferson won a 1977 Golden Globe Award and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. During his six-decade career, he penned hits like “Me and Bobby McGee” and starred in various TV shows and films, most notably the Oscar-winning 1976 movie “A Star Is Born.”



Bob Chamberlin // Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Teri Garr

Terri Garr poses for a portrait.

Known for her roles in films like “Young Frankenstein” and “Tootsie,” Teri Garr died on Oct. 29, 2024, due to complications from multiple sclerosis. She received a 1983 Academy Award nomination for her role in latter, which cemented her comedic legacy. Garr took a step back from acting in the early 2000s after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and experiencing a brain aneurysm. Her last film appearance was in “Kabluey” in 2007, 17 years before her death at age 79.



Bob Riha, Jr. // Getty Images

Louis Gossett Jr.

Lou Gossett Jr. poses for a portrait.

Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. died on March 29, 2024. He was 87. He won his Oscar in 1983 for depicting a Marine drill instructor in “An Officer and a Gentleman,” making him the first Black American performer to win the Best Supporting Actor Award. Gossett also earned an Emmy in 1977 for his work in the miniseries “Roots.” His powerful performances made him a respected figure in Hollywood.

You may also like: How many of these celebrity Gen Z influencers do you know (besides Kylie Jenner)?



Jim Spellman/WireImage // Getty Images

Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland attends the “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 2” New York premiere.

Known for his roles in “M*A*S*H,” “Ordinary People,” and “The Hunger Games” film series, Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passed away on June 20, 2024, after a long illness. Before his death at age 88, Sutherland’s acting career had spanned six decades and saw him embody characters dramatically different from one another. In 2017, Sutherland received an Honorary Academy Award for his contributions to film and TV.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

Tony Todd

Tony Todd arrives at a screening of “Final Destination 5”.

“Candyman” star Tony Todd died on Nov. 6, 2024, at the age of 69. The actor and voice artist also appeared in films like “The Rock” and the “Final Destination” franchise. Although Todd’s career crossed various genres, his deep voice and commanding presence made him an especially memorable figure in horror cinema.



Screen Archives // Getty Images

Mitzi Gaynor

Mitzi Gaynor poses in glamorous gown by palm tress for the 1958 film version of ‘South Pacific’.

Actor, singer, and dancer Mitzi Gaynor died at 93 on Oct. 17, 2024. Gaynor’s career highlights include iconic performances in musical production and film, most notably, her role as Nellie Forbush in the 1958 movie “South Pacific.” Gaynor won six Emmy Awards for her variety specials. She was inducted into the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame in 2017. The queen of movie musicals eventually transitioned to television and headlining shows at Las Vegas resorts, performing in show business well into her 80s.



Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Drake Hogestyn

Drake Hogestyn poses for a portrait.

Drake Hogestyn died on Sept. 28, 2024, from pancreatic cancer. For nearly four decades, he portrayed John Black on the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” earning a dedicated fanbase. Hogestyn remains a beloved figure in daytime television, winning three Soap Opera Digest Awards before passing away at 70.



Bill McCay/WireImage // Getty Images

Bob Bryar

Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance performs in concert.

Bob Bryar, the former drummer for the rock band My Chemical Romance, was found dead on Nov. 24, 2024. He was 44. Between 2004 and 2010, Bryar contributed to the group’s hit albums, including “The Black Parade.” Despite stepping away from My Chemical Romance and the music industry entirely in 2010, Bryar remained a notable figure in the emo and alternative rock genres, leaving a lasting impact on fans even after a series of controversies.

Story editing by Cu Fleshman. Copy editing by Paris Close.

You may also like: 10 of the biggest celebrity gamblers