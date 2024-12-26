Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘Yikes!’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mr.Spider (supporting, 20-35)

— Michael (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Enoch (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York

‘Marco Has a Show’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Performers (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Husker,’ 1980s Concert Goers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— 1980s Concert Goers (background extra, 18-34)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; East Rutherford, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

‘Lake House’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lyle (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Anne (lead, female, 22-32)

— Elena (supporting, female, 22-32)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Flying Without Wings’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maggie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Sara (supporting, female, 28-35)

— Martin (lead, male, 60-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘For Matilda’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sonny (lead, male, 20-30)

— Courtney (lead, female, 20-30)

— Jenny (supporting, female, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Elmwood Park’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dr. Mark Chapman (supporting, male, 25-50)

— Jasper (lead, male, 21-40)

— Jimmy (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Norristown, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

‘America Lasting Impressions’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— LINDA (lead, female, 18-25)

— MIKE (lead, male, 18-25)

— MARY (lead, female, 13-16)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: La Grange, Kentucky; Beverly Hills, California

‘The Life I’ve Made’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

— Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

— Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; Concord, New Hampshire

‘Untitled 70’s Camp Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 20-35)

— Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 20-50)

— Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $94

– Casting locations: Louisville, Kentucky

‘Evil Flower’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Day Players (day player, 18-100)

— Harry (lead, male, 18-35)

— Annabelle Taylor (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

‘The Deponent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Vincent (lead, male, 25-35)

— Tessa (lead, female, 25-35)

— Connor Drake (supporting, male, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

‘Bluff’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

— Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

— Agent K. (lead, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘LnP’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sassy Demoness in Human Form (supporting, female, 18-30)

— LeFleur (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Guy at Urinal (day player, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Picnic Interview, Online Media’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Straight Man (content creators & real people, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Riverside, California; San Bernardino, California

‘Roommate’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Roommate (lead, 21-45)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida

‘Secrets of the Warrior’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Elvira (lead, female, 25-45)

— Liam (lead, male, 30-50)

— Iris/Ginger (supporting, female, 25-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

‘Shallow Waters’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dawn (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

