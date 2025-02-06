Canva

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.





Canva

‘Vertical Interviews and Short Documentaries, Content Creators’

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $43

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Seattle, Washington; San Francisco, California; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the documentary series here

Canva

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; White Plains, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles, California; Durham, New Hampshire

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Young Behemoths’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Penny (lead, female, 23-30)

— Party/Wedding Extras (background extra, 18-50)

— Bennett ” Ben 2″ (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 30-40)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Open Air’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Young Joe (lead, 15-30)

— Catherine (supporting, female, 30-40)

— David (supporting, male, 30-40)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Lonely Crowd’ Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ashley (female lead) (lead, female, 28-40)

— Peter (male lead) (lead, male, 30-45)

— Michelle (day player, female, 28-35)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

’33 Days’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Gifted’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Alex (lead, male, 18-30)

— Rachel (lead, female, 18-30)

— Mandy (supporting, female, 18-28)

– Average hourly rate: $69

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Asylum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maya (supporting, female, 17-19)

— Ethan (lead, male, 17-19)

— Gideon (lead, male, 40-59)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Christmas Miracle’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Solvang, California; Los Angeles, California; Duarte, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Darkness’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jaxson (other, male, 18-28)

— Olivia (lead, female, 18-24)

— Trish (other, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Ember Roads’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dylan (lead, male, 18-30)

— Benji (supporting, female, male, 18-30)

— Noah (supporting, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Riverlight’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Marie Miller (lead, female, 15-20)

— Jake Harper (lead, male, 15-21)

— Sheriff Drake (lead, male, 40-56)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Moline, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa City, Iowa

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘TV Show Studio Audience’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Audience (background extra, 18-50)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘Royally Screwed’ Vertical Nonunion Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mia (lead, female, 20-25)

— Henry (supporting, male, 30-45)

— Declan (lead, male, 25-31)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Faded Memories, Husband on Fire’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Felix Langford (lead, male, 22-30)

— Juliette Walker (lead, female, 18-30)

— Natalie Griffin (supporting, female, 18-28)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Glendale, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Untitled Design Show Pilot’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Jack’s Assistant (supporting, 20-30)

— Focus Group People (day player, 18-100)

— Willo’s Assistant (day player, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality tv here

Canva

‘Untitled Campy Sci-fi Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-35)

— Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-40)

— Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $94

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Revenge Back to My Original Family’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Emma Walker (lead, female, 18-30)

— Daniel Foster (lead, 24-35)

— Chris Walker (supporting, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Santa Monica, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘The Extinction Crew’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kay (lead, female, 18-100)

— Dualist (lead, male, 18-100)

— Phil (lead, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.