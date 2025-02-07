Kevin Mazur // Getty Images

Celebrity engagement ring trends for 2025

In Hollywood, movies aren’t the only things that make us dream about romance. When celebrities get engaged, their personal love stories and engagement ring choices inspire fans—and often influence worldwide purchases. The latest star engagement rings are no exception. VRAI, a fine jewelry brand featuring lab-grown diamonds, takes a look at celebrity engagement ring trends for 2025 and asks: which styles, shapes, and settings are right for you?

East-West Settings

Zendaya is used to garnering attention on the red carpet with her daring signature style. But at the 2025 Golden Globes, she caught the world’s eye with a brilliant new addition to her look—a five-carat east-west Oval solitaire engagement ring. Like Zendaya herself, an east-west solitaire combines timeless elegance with a modern twist. Perfect for elongated diamond shapes, like Ovals, Pears, Marquises, and Emerald, the east-west setting highlights these distinct shapes on their side, pointing east to west. Of all the 2025 engagement ring trends, east-west engagement rings are the most highly anticipated of the year.

Fancy Shapes

Fancy shapes are essentially any diamond shape beyond the traditional Round Brilliant. Celebrities have been sporting fancy-shaped Oval center stones for several years now—a trend started by Blake Lively, among others. Cushions and Elongated Cushions are the chosen favorite of Kim Kardashian, Kate Bosworth, and more, and will continue to be one of the most sought-after diamond shapes of the year. Selena Gomez’s new engagement ring highlights a whimsical Marquise center stone, which is expected to trend both this year and next.

Halos and Bezels

Model and musician Gabriette shared her fittingly gothic black diamond halo engagement ring at the end of 2024, sparking off a trend of both colored gemstones and halo settings. While black diamonds are not for everyone, adding to the center stone’s overall imprint with a halo of smaller diamonds is timelessly elegant. Halo settings as well as bezel settings—which secure the center stone in place with a minimal platinum or gold rim—are vintage-inspired favorites from the Art Deco era. Now, both styles are beloved for their unique look and the fact that they make the diamond in engagement rings appear slightly larger on hand.

Colored Gemstones

The trend that started with Jennifer Lopez’s Radiant cut pink diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck in 2002 has yet to slow down. Colored diamonds and other vibrant gemstones are still the choice of many when it comes to a center stone. Lopez herself sported a green diamond ring from Affleck 17 years later. More recently, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lily Collins, Rita Ora, and Megan Fox have all chosen pops of color for their engagement rings. With Gabriette’s black diamond ring, this look will continue to be coveted in 2025.

The Bigger, The Better

Subtlety is never in style in Hollywood. When it comes to celebrity engagement rings, bigger is almost always better—and size continues to trend. Although few can top Beyoncé’s 18-carat engagement ring, or Kim Kardashian’s 16-carat center stone, Lady Gaga is doing her best to catch up with her new eight-carat Oval engagement ring. For other celebrities who don’t want to go quite as big, three- to five-carat diamond engagement rings are still the norm, not the exception.

More Metal

When actor Emma Roberts announced her engagement to Cody John in late summer 2024, she showed off a stunning Round Brilliant solitaire engagement ring—with a surprisingly thick yellow gold band. While many have chosen slim bands so that all the attention is on the center stone, more and more celebrities like Roberts are now opting for thicker bands or more emphasis on metal details. 18k yellow gold and platinum continue to be preferred, but jewelers are now seeing an uptick in mixed-metal engagement ring settings, like two-tone rings that combine a yellow or rose gold band with platinum prongs.

Thoughtful Materials

Many Hollywood elite understand their social and environmental impact. That’s why celebrities—like Rooney Mara, Emma Watson, Bindi Irwin, and Meghan Markle—have led by example in choosing lab-grown diamonds, recycled gold, or other thoughtfully-sourced materials. These mindfully-chosen rings continue to gain prominence amongst celebrities, making their engagement a celebration of sustainability as well as a celebration of love—and a trend all can support.

