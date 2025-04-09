Warner Bros. Pictures

Most popular movies on Max this week

Thanks to streaming, movie lovers no longer have to rely on DVDs and digital rentals to catch the latest film on their watch list. Instead, you can enjoy a deep catalog of films included with your subscriptions to platforms like Max.

The streaming provider often features movies that have connections to popular movies in theaters right now. For example, both the 1984 and 2021 “Dune” films were available on the streamer ahead of “Dune: Part Two’s” highly anticipated release in March 2024. Likewise, the “Mad Max” movies were available ahead of the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” debuting in theaters in May 2024.

While Max’s catalog changes month to month, you can also enjoy collections ranging from Turner Classic Movies to Studio Ghibli depending on your interests.

If you’re wondering which films are among Max’s most popular at the moment, check out the top 10 this week, which Stacker compiled using data from Reelgood as of April 8, 2025. IMDb ratings and other data points were added for supplementary insights.

#10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

– Runtime: 152 minutes

– Genres: Children and Fantasy

– Director: Chris Columbus

– Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson

– Release date: Nov. 16, 2001

#9. Dune: Part One

– Runtime: 155 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Denis Villeneuve

– Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac

– Release date: Sept. 15, 2021

#8. Goodfellas

– Runtime: 145 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Crime

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci

– Release date: Sept. 12, 1990

#7. Dune: Part Two

– Runtime: 166 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Denis Villeneuve

– Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson

– Release date: Feb. 15, 2024

#6. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

– Runtime: 178 minutes

– Genres: Animation and Fantasy

– Director: Peter Jackson

– Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Viggo Mortensen

– Release date: Dec. 19, 2001

#5. How to Train Your Dragon

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Animation

– Director: Chris Sanders

– Cast: Dean DeBlois, Jay Baruchel, and Gerard Butler

– Release date: March 18, 2010

#4. Severance

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Horror

– Director: Christopher Smith

– Cast: Danny Dyer, Laura Harris, and Tim McInnerny

– Release date: Aug. 25, 2006

#3. The Wizard of Oz

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Fantasy

– Director: Victor Fleming

– Cast: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, and Ray Bolger

– Release date: Aug. 15, 1939

#2. Final Destination

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Horror and Thriller

– Director: James Wong

– Cast: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, and Kerr Smith

– Release date: March 17, 2000

#1. The Accountant

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Gavin O’Connor

– Cast: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and J.K. Simmons

– Release date: Oct. 13, 2016