Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Ten Will’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘A Quarter Past Midnight’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

— Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

— Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Mama’s Boy,’ A24 Horror Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Playboy Cover Model (Still Photo Shoot) (background extra, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

’72 Hours,’ Bouncers’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Night Driver’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Production Assistant (crew)

— Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $22

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Mama’s Boy,’ A24 Horror Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

— Camp Counselors Canoeing – Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

— Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: West Milford, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Oscar’s Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Young Extras (background extra, 12-99)

— Young Adult Extra (background extra, 18-39)

— Jack (day player, 17-23)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; East Chatham, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘He Named Him Adam’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

— Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: $108

– Casting locations: Burbank, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

’72 Hours,’ Beautiful Guests’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Subclass’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

— Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

— Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Lore – A Collective Narrative’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lead (lead, 18-27)

— Hanna – HR Girl With Zero Filter and Too Much Heart (lead, female, 22-29)

— Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

