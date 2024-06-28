

Resorts with private pools: 26 perfect choices for couples

Your honeymoon provides the perfect opportunity to create shared memories you’ll savor as you embark on a lifetime of love. According to Honeymoons.com, this is the time to splurge, at least a little, by embarking on a luxury dream vacation. A stay at one of the best all-inclusive honeymoon destination resorts is a sure way to kick off wedded bliss.

Whether you’re looking for crystal-clear blue waters and pristine beaches, an exotic African adventure, or something in between, look forward to plenty of pampering and luxuries with a honeymoon at any one of these all-inclusive resorts with private pools.

Sandals Regency La Toc

Sandals Regency La Toc is also known as “The Emerald of the Caribbean,” boasting a stellar well-earned reputation. It’s spread over 200 acres along more than a half-mile of beach, providing a setup that ensures you’ll get your fill of the enticing Caribbean waters on your honeymoon. As one of the best Sandals Resorts for honeymooners, this spectacular destination has 22 different types of rooms, many with private pools.

This is one of the best adults-only resorts with private pools. There are a wide variety of suites to choose from, including The Sunset Oceanview Bluff Millionaire Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuary. These chic and secluded Butler Suites at Sandals La Toc rival luxurious island homes, featuring retractable glass walls in the master bedroom and living room that offer 180-degree unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea from a private three-story sundeck. The 1,000 sq. ft. villas include a zero-entry plunge pool with waterfall and whirlpool, modern amenities, and personalized service from a butler, ensuring a romantic and relaxing experience.

Sandals Ochi

Sandals Ochi Beach, nestled in the lush landscape of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, offers an exceptional blend of luxury and privacy, ideal for romantic getaways. Known for its expansive property, this resort is divided into two main areas: the vibrant Ochi Beach Club and the serene hillside Great House. The resort boasts a variety of accommodations, from beachfront rooms to secluded villas, catering to different tastes and preferences. As one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, it features a collection of rooms with private pools, providing guests with an exclusive and intimate experience.

Among these luxurious accommodations is the Butler Village One Bedroom Poolside Villa Estate Suite. Located on the first and second floors within a cluster of private villas, each suite exudes elegance with its spacious bedroom featuring a four-poster bed and mahogany furnishings. The bathroom includes a shower/tub combination for added comfort. The villa’s generous living room, complete with a relaxing sitting area and bar, opens up to a personal veranda through French-style doors. Just steps away from this private retreat, guests can access a semi-private pool. To enhance the experience, guests are pampered by the attentive service of their own personal butler, ensuring a stay that is as luxurious as it is memorable.

Sandals Grenada

Looking to add some extra spice during your honeymoon at resorts with private pools in the Caribbean? Then there’s no better place than Sandals Grenada. The island is known for its wealth of spices and romantic activities that are ideal for couples to try during their stay. Plus, it is conveniently located near the Maurice Bishop International Airport, allowing you to enjoy your honeymoon as soon as you land.

This Sandals resort is known for its Skypool Suites, luxurious suites with private pools just off the bedroom that feel suspended from the sky. It’s a must for honeymooners who want to experience one-of-a-kind, award-winning private pool access they will never forget.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi

Nothing is more romantic than all-inclusive resorts with private pools. In this to-die-for luxury resort, a private pool is located outside every over-the-water villa that overlooks the stunning ocean. Not only do guests have their own private pool at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, but each luxury villa also has its own gazebo and outdoor deck with a daybed. It’s a perfect spot for sunbathing during the day and stargazing at night.

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Are you dreaming of staying in hotels with private plunge pools on your honeymoon? Viceroy Hotels and Resorts is the proud owner of Sugar Beach in St. Lucia. It’s an ideal place for making the honeymoon of your dreams come true. The resort offers amazing all-inclusive meal plans to make sure you don’t have to stress about anything during your stay. At Sugar Beach, you and your spouse will enjoy endless luxuries while also finding peace in nature. Of course, the Caribbean waters are always within reach, but with an in-room plunge pool, you might be tempted to just stay in your room the whole time.



Breathtaking Oceanfront Views

Christopher, St. Barth

The Hotel Christopher is a must for honeymooners looking for a secluded, romantic, and intimate start to their marriage. Couples can enjoy breathtaking views of nearby islands and the sea right along the oceanfront.

With access to your own private pool, you can soak up the sun or take a cool dip whenever the urge hits. Other amenities, such as the spa and a beautiful infinity pool, are also located just steps from your door. You and your partner can easily enjoy everything the hotel offers right from your room.

andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge

While Namibia isn’t at the top of most lists of honeymoon destinations, andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge is quickly changing that notion. The desert landscapes of Namibia may not seem romantic at first look, but just one night under the stars will immediately change your mind.

Aside from access to your own private plunge pool, tucked into a shaded veranda, each suite has a freezer fully stocked with local beers. It also comes with a romantic fireplace and even an outdoor veranda shower. If you want to take your honeymoon up a notch, book a helicopter ride over the desert.

Sandals Negril

If you’re looking for top-notch service, luxury amenities, and easy access to beautiful Caribbean beaches on your honeymoon, look no further than Sandals Negril. This adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Jamaica is built right on the shoreline. Book one of the beachfront rooms and all you have to do is walk out your door to enjoy the soft, chalk-white sands.

For couples looking for something more exclusive and romantic, Sandals Negril also boasts Millionaire Honeymoon Suites with private pools. Plus, this Sandals resort offers an extensive list of water sports, ensuring you and your partner will never get bored.

Royal Mansour Marrakech

Live like royalty, even if it’s only temporary. After all, this is your honeymoon, you and your new spouse deserve it. There’s no better place to indulge than Royal Mansour, a hotel that resembles a Moroccan palace. Here, guests are provided with numerous luxuries and unique experiences from the moment they arrive.

The property features over 50 three-story “riads,” (a type of traditional Moroccan home) and all come with their own private plunge pools and rooftop terraces. Staying at the Royal Mansour ensures exceptional, sophisticated, and genuinely unforgettable honeymoon memories.

Nayara Tented Camp

Newlyweds who are seeking a more exotic tropical honeymoon should consider spending their ultimate romantic getaway at Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica. The hotel offers an authentic experience, complete with mouthwatering cuisine and stunning views of the Arenal Volcano.

A stay here means abundant rainforest wildlife is never far away. You might even spot hummingbirds, sloths, and colorful macaws while lounging on your private terrace. Or perhaps while swimming in your private, warm mineral spring pool. Now, that’s a unique honeymoon you will never forget.



Rocky Shorelines Add to the Beauty of Sea-scaped Honeymoons

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

A trip to Mexico’s Baja Peninsula can be just as romantic and magical as a trip anywhere else for your honeymoon, especially if you’re staying at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. Here guests can stay in one of the seriously upscale private Pedregal homes – all come with private terraces and plunge pools. This beautiful property is perfect for any couple seeking a more intimate, private, romantic honeymoon.

Honeymooning at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal means you’ll have a bottle of Clase Azul with matching blue and white glasses in your room when you arrive. You can also look forward to a special, daily 4 p.m. delivery. Chips, fresh guac, salsa, and ice-cold beers will be delivered right to the terrace of your room throughout your stay, a great way to start married life.

Wilderness Mombo

The ultimate luxury honeymoon safari in Botswana is a great choice for couples who want an adventure without giving up the perks of luxury hotels with private plunge pools and more. Wilderness Mombo offers a sustainable yet elegant safari in the heart of Africa.

Honeymooners who stay here can enjoy the sights of African wildlife via game-viewing excursions that bring the opportunity to see live predator-prey interactions. But that’s not the only way to watch wildlife. In this thrilling honeymoon destination, you can even watch herds of elephants pass by in your tent’s own private plunge pool.

Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort

This list of resorts with private pools isn’t complete without the Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort. The Los Cabos hotel offers guests incredible views of the Sea of Cortez while also providing direct access to one of the only swimmable beaches in the area.

Couples who want to spend their honeymoon enjoying popular activities like fishing, golfing, or indulging in treatments at the spa will find the Hilton Los Cabos meets all their expectations and more. Plus, all 14 oceanfront suites have private plunge pools, adding to the romance and exclusivity.

Sandals Grande Antigua

Dubbed the world’s most romantic resort, you really can’t go wrong when staying at Sandals Grande Antigua. As one of the few resorts with private pools in Antigua, this all-inclusive Sandals Resort pretty much guarantees a honeymoon you will never forget.

In the mood for something adventurous or simply want to spend quality time with your new spouse? Sandals Grande Antigua has it all. Just don’t forget to book the sought-after original Rondoval Suites. They’re hidden in the property’s gardens and will ensure that your suite comes with a private pool.

Little Mombo Camp

Couples can also opt for the Little Mombo Camp experience for a more intimate and exclusive safari honeymoon. Going on this trip also helps support the conservation efforts in Botswana, the perfect way to feel even better about your trip.

In this smaller version of Wilderness Mombo, couples can easily spot lions and leopards in the Moremi Game Reserve. Although Little Mombo isn’t as luxurious as Wilderness Mombo, it has its own perks, such as delicious food and a more private sanctuary, perfect for those romantic moments.



Splurge in the Luxury of Scenic Surroundings

Sandals Royal Curacao

By now, you know that not all hotels with private plunge pools are the same. The first-ever Awa Seaside Bungalows with private pools at Sandals Royal Curacao is living proof. If you want to take the romance up a notch or two, this Sandals resort is also home to the Kurason Island Poolside Bungalows overlooking a heart-shaped lagoon. Here, romance and luxury never stop. You and your partner will be treated like royalty while also enjoying all of the trademarked Sandals’ all-inclusive resort perks. That includes unlimited dining and drinks while lounging in your private pool for an especially unforgettable honeymoon experience.

The Beverly Hills Hotel

No place in Los Angeles is more iconic than the Beverly Hills Hotel, and it’s earned its famous reputation as the place to stay for A-listers for a reason. This hotel has long played host to an extensive list of Hollywood stars who know where to go for a luxurious stay, from Marilyn Monroe to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For the ultimate honeymoon, try to book Bungalow 5. This renowned space offers access to a private pool and a patio. The experience is sure to make you feel like a Hollywood superstar or any type of high roller splurging on an indulgent romantic getaway.

Chileno Bay Resort and Residences

One of the best things about Chileno Bay Resort and Residences is the beach, one of the rare stretches in Los Cabos with calm, swimmable water and vibrant coral reefs set along sparkling Chileno Bay. There’s also a pool complex at its heart which includes a series of tiered pools, but they might play second fiddle with the resort home to one of the most stunning beaches in the region.

The rooms, suites, and villas were designed to provide an indoor-outdoor ambiance, and all of the larger villas come with private plunge pools, making this property ideal for couples who want to spend lots of time in the water.

St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Marriott is known worldwide for its impeccable hotel services, and the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort does not disappoint. Book one of the beach villas for a private, secluded stay that comes complete with ocean views, a plunge pool, and a terrace, all just for you and your spouse to enjoy.

This resort offers more than just amazing villas. During your honeymoon, you’ll also have access to a pampering spa, a golf course, and incredible dining experiences.

Fairmont Mayakoba

The Fairmont Mayakoba in Riviera Maya comes with a long list of accolades as a AAA-5 Diamond and Preferred by Nature Resort. It’s located inside a private gated community with access to over 200 hectares of tropical rainforest.

Aside from the rainforest, Fairmont Mayakoba is surrounded by the Caribbean shoreline, making it one of the best choices for resorts with private pools in the Caribbean. Staying here during your honeymoon is sure to be one of the most luxurious experiences of a lifetime.

Solaz, Los Cabos

The Solaz Resort in Los Cabos is part of Mariott’s Luxury Collection, ensuring guests a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon. Each suite boasts a private plunge pool, allowing guests to take a dip whenever they fancy. The breathtaking ocean views make the outdoor showers a must-try, providing a tranquil spa-like vibe, perfect when you’re looking to unwind and relax after a day filled with fun and activities.



Never a Shortage of Blue Skies and Beaches

Hotel Principe di Savoia

Milan, Italy, is widely regarded as one of the most romantic places in the world as well as being the country’s fashion capital. It’s no surprise that it’s a top honeymoon destination, but nothing makes a honeymoon in Milan more romantic than staying at Hotel Principe di Savoia.

This luxury hotel is known for its impeccable 5-star service and Italian charm, making guests feel welcome and pampered. Principe di Savoia embodies the spirit of Milan, and the 10th-floor suite is fit for royalty with its Pompeii-style pool, sauna, Turkish bath, wraparound terrace, and so much more.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Widely considered to be one of the world’s most incredible getaways, Rosewood Little Dix Bay is an excellent honeymoon resort in the British Virgin Islands. It features seven suites that come with private pools, all of which overlook the gorgeous bay. Honeymooners can relax and unwind as well as take full advantage of the many facilities on-site. That includes multiple restaurants and lounges, a world-class spa, and a beautiful half-mile-long crescent of Caribbean beach.

Andaz Mayakoba Resort

The Andaz Mayakoba Resort is one of the best all-inclusive resorts with private pools. For couples who don’t want to spare any expense, the resort’s famous Presidential Suite extends over 4,500 square feet featuring its own outdoor space with a pool that overlooks the Caribbean Sea.

This property is an outstanding choice for resorts with private pools in the Caribbean, ensuring complete privacy, exclusivity, world-class services, amenities, and dining.

The Retreat at Miraval Arizona

The Retreat at Miraval Arizona offers a different kind of honeymoon with a unique wellness vibe. Instead of the traditional luxurious resorts, Miraval makes simplicity its biggest selling point. But don’t mistake simplicity for a lackluster resort – it’s the complete opposite experience.

This is the perfect place for couples seeking peace and tranquility during their honeymoon. The all-inclusive package comes with a wellness experience that is designed to energize and revitalize guests during their stay, a great way to kick off the love of a lifetime.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

Last but certainly not least among this list of resorts with private pools is the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour. Guests enjoy a personalized luxury stay that includes many activities and wellness programs in the beautiful St. Kitts. Everything from the resort spa to dining at the best restaurants is part of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts experience. For the ultimate luxurious honeymoon, we recommend staying at the Presidential Villa. It comes with an infinity pool that overlooks the sea, a game room, and even a private wellness area.

Whether you and your soon-to-be spouse are looking for adults-only resorts with private pools or all-inclusive resorts with private pools and the many perks they offer, there’s the perfect place for you in many different areas of the world. Staying at one of the hotels with private plunge pools and other luxurious amenities is a sure way to start your married life in the right and most romantic way!

This story was produced by Honeymoons.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.