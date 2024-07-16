

Wanderlust bucket list: 10 popular travel destinations

Are you aware that there are 195 countries in the world? Each possesses its distinctive characteristics. Some of these nations are among the most sought-after destinations for tourists.

Way.com reports that tourists are enthusiastic about traveling to these locations. Post-pandemic, people have discovered a new zest for life. They are interested in discovering and experiencing new and alien cultures.

The image below shows the list of the 10 most popular destinations in the world. Over 350 million tourists visited these countries last year. What makes them so popular? Is it their historical value, their modern comforts, their natural beauty, or a charm that can’t be explained?



France – l’Hexagone Takes the Gâteau

Yearly visitors: 72.4 million

Our list of the top 10 popular holiday destinations kicks off with France. In 2023, almost 73 million people went on vacation to France. This makes it the most popular holiday destination in the world.

The historical D-Day landings; the Unesco-listed Mont St. Michel in Normandy; Paris, the city of love, which is home to the Eiffel Tower; Notre Dame; the Louvre museum; and the Alps, which are great for skiing, hiking, and mountain riding, makes it a fantastic combo for tourists.

You can go wine tasting in Burgundy on the weekend or sip champagne in a chateau in the Loire Valley. There’s always something new to discover.

Best time to travel

The biggest country in Western Europe has beaches on both the Mediterranean and the Atlantic. France experiences sweltering summers and moderate winters. The snowfall in the mountains continues for six months.

Spain – Siestas, Sangria, and Sun-Kissed Shores

Yearly visitors: 70.8 million

Over 70 million people went on vacation to Spain last year. This makes it the second most popular holiday destination in the world. What makes Spain make the cut into the list of ten popular holiday destinations?

The beautiful Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Ibiza are known for their great clubs, beautiful beaches, and cute mountain towns. Barcelona’s Catalonian art museums and the architectural wonder of the Sagrada Familia meet Madrid’s cool neighborhoods, like Chueca and Seville, which are full of history. Tomato fights take place in Buñol in August with many people, and a red wine fight takes place in La Rioja in June.

Best time to travel

The weather in Spain’s towns and islands changes a lot from season to season. For example, the Canary Islands stay at a mild 24 C, or 75 F, all year, while the Balearics have cold winters. Try to avoid the hot months of July and August. Prices go through the roof, and beaches and towns that are already too hot to bear get crowded. The Mediterranean area has milder, nicer weather in the spring, and prices are lower.

Turkey – East Meets West Here!

Yearly visitors: 45.5 million

Turkey connects Europe and Asia. It’s a fun fact that Turkey has more Greek ruins than Greece itself.

Best time to travel

Turkey’s summers are hot and muggy, with average highs of 36 C, or in the 90s F. The winters are often cold and wet, especially in Istanbul and Bodrum. This means that May and October are the best times to enjoy all that Turkey’s coastal attractions and lively cities have to offer.

USA – Land of the Free

Yearly visitors: 41.8 million

The United States is a very big country, and there are many states to choose from, so there is something for everyone. If you like going out at night, go to Viva Las Vegas or go to one of California’s eco-cafés if you’re into health.

On an American adventure, you can see bright neon lights, Broadway shows, and a tall skyline in New York. You can taste wine in Napa Valley and visit many national parks, such as Yellowstone, on each side.

Best time to travel

Because the United States is so big, its 50 states have a varied range of temperatures. If you are planning to visit the northern part of the U.S., opt for the months of May and June. The months between March and May or September and November are the best times to visit the southern part of the country.

Greece – Cradle of Democracy

Yearly visitors: 27.5 million

Last year, slightly less than 28 million people visited Greece’s party islands, old towns, and rustic hilltop villages.

You must visit all of Greece’s islands, from the beautiful Cycladic Islands (like Santorini, known for its bright blue and white stone churches and high-class vibe) to the more down-to-earth Iranians (like Kefalonia) and the beach-filled Dodecanese (like Kos).

Best time to travel

Early spring and late fall, in April and September, are warm and breezy shoulder seasons with daily highs in the low 20s C or 60s F.

These are nice breaks from the unbearably hot summer months, especially in Athens. Some of the best islands, like Santorini and Mykonos, close their hotels in late fall and early winter.

Thailand – Land of Smiles and Serene Beach

Yearly visitors: 27.3 million

Thailand = Land of Smiles. Why, you may ask. Thailand has a collection of beautiful beaches and a mouth-watering range of street cuisine. Are you interested in architecture? The intricate Buddhist structures will intrigue you.

Tour the Bangkok markets to experience the hustle and bustle. If that is not up your alley, opt for Phi Phi Islands. You will find inner peace here.

Best time to travel

Bangkok has a cool and dry season from November to early April. The temperature is between 29 C and 34 C, or 84 F and 93 F. The weather on the east and west sides of the south is different. In the winter, when diving and snorkeling are at their best, the west coast is better.

Most of the year, the weather on Thailand’s east coast is nice. In that place, it rains the least in January and February and the most in November.

Italy – Your La Dolce Vita waits

Yearly visitors: 25.9 million

It’s hard to say no to la dolce vita. In 2023, almost 50 million people from other countries came to the OECD. Italy is known for its food, historical sites, and romantic atmosphere. It combines famous foods with its style of fashion, art, and architecture.

Rome is the capital city. It has opera houses, cobblestone streets full of Vespas, and famous sites like the Colosseum and Pantheon (plus the small state of Vatican City).

Best time to travel

Italy has very nice weather for 365 days. During summer, you can go to the beaches, while during winter, you can go to the museums. If you want to visit the wineries, go during the late spring or fall.

Japan – Land of Fusion (Tradition and Technology)

Yearly visitors: 20.7 million

Traditions and cutting-edge technology exist in harmony in Japan. The temples in Kyoto are peaceful, and you can soak in an onsen with a view of Mount Fuji.

You can eat your bowl of ramen as you walk through the streets of Japan.

Best time to travel

The best times to visit Japan can be divided into two phases: between March and May and September and November.

Germany – Efficiency and Epic Beers

Yearly visitors: 19.8 million

With its great food, museums, and nightlife, Germany has been ranked ninth in the world for foreign tourist arrivals for the past four years.

The traditional feel of ancient towns with wooden buildings in Bavaria meets the cool vibe of Berlin’s nightlife, cheap hostels, and historical relics like the Berlin Wall and Checkpoint Charlie.

In Düsseldorf and Cologne, you can enjoy craft beer and folk music. In the dense hills of the Black Forest, you can enjoy cake and thermal spas. If you want to see a lot of the country, the Romantic Road leads to baroque houses, castles, and alpine meadows.

Best time to travel

For the best weather, go to Germany between April and October. The best times to go are in the middle of spring and at the height of summer. In late April and early May, beer gardens open, and flowers grow, but only a few people are there.

Austria – Sound of Music

Yearly visitors: 16.5 million

Austria’s fairy tale towns and culturally rich cities are naturally appealing to tourists.

Austria is a great place to enjoy nature. There are ski towns with lots of holiday spirit, lake districts with great places to swim in glacial lakes, and hiking trails through old forests.

Salzburg is Mozart’s birthplace, and it offers “Sound of Music” bus tours and summer concerts. Vienna, the capital, is home to the royal Habsburg heritage and is a Unesco-listed center. The Wachau Valley wine area on the Danube River is full of vineyards, castles, and monasteries.

Best time to travel

Austria has a varied environment. From June to August, it gets very hot, so people who live in cities tend to leave during those months.

On the other hand, in Vienna and the east, springs with highs of 21 C, or 70 F are nice for hiking and days by the lake, and in May, there are food and art events.

In November, Christmas markets and winter sports are at their best. The best time to ski on the Alpine slopes is from November to April.

