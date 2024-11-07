

10 unforgettable family fishing trips across the US to get your family outside

Going for an adventure outdoors is one of the best ways to spend time together as a family. Not only does it offer a chance to bond and create lasting memories, but it’s also good for children’s health. According to Harvard Health, outdoor activities can improve a child’s creativity and executive function, and, of course, increase their appreciation for nature.

Taking up an activity like fishing offers its own specific benefits, too, as it teaches important skills such as patience and perseverance. Plus, there’s nothing more rewarding than celebrating a young angler’s first catch.

Boatzon put together a list of 10 unforgettable fishing trips across the United States to get your family outside. This list is by no means exhaustive; with 277,209 square miles of water in the U.S., there are plenty of great places for fishing. A few hot spots get the most attention, such as the Great Lakes, Mississippi River, and Ozarks. But if you’d like to create a bucket list-worthy fishing trip for your family, read on for some of the most exciting places in the country to make it happen.



Bighorn River (Montana)

If you’re after trout on your family fishing trip, head to Montana’s Bighorn River. Brown trout are most common in this cool, clear river, while rainbow trout are a bit more elusive. Round out your trip by camping in Black Canyon and taking a boat out on Bighorn Lake; the views of the sandstone cliffs above the lake are spectacular.



Cape Cod (Massachusetts)

On Cape Cod, you’ll find good fishing year-round and a wide variety of options, from freshwater to deep-sea fishing. Saltwater fish in the area include striped and sea bass, bluefish, and tuna. You can also find trout, bass, and perch in the freshwater ponds. If you’re willing to brave winter temperatures, you can even try your hand at ice fishing.



Florida Keys (Florida)

The archipelago stretching 125 miles long from mainland Florida into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico makes for a wondrous, tropical vacation. Book a private villa in the Florida Keys for extra tranquility or a family-friendly spot such as the Isla Bella Beach Resort. Choose your angling adventure inside the islands’ arc for bonefish, redfish, permit, snook, and tarpon. Outside the arc in the Atlantic, you’ll find swordfish, marlin, and sailfish.



Fryingpan River (Colorado)

Focus on finding the perfect spot along the lower part of Fryingpan River, beneath the Ruedi Reservoir, for some of the country’s best trout fishing. You can also venture to nearby streams, such as the Roaring Fork and Crystal Rivers, which are about 15 minutes away from the river. Once you’ve gotten your fill of fishing, try some of the area’s hiking or natural hot springs.



Kailua-Kona (Hawai’i)

You’ll find plenty of anglers casting their rods alongside the beaches and piers of Hawai’i’s Big Island, but for the ultimate fishing experience, consider renting a charter from Honokōhau Harbor off the Kona coast. The deep ocean waters are great for mahi-mahi, marlin, ‘ono, and more. After your expedition, check out the shops and restaurants along Aliʻi Drive in the historic fishing village of Kailua.



Ketchikan (Alaska)

The “salmon capital of the world” is a quaint fishing village in the southeastern part of the state, home to Alaska’s Native Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian peoples. Hundreds of thousands of salmon return to Ketchikan to spawn year after year. Area fishing enthusiasts know all the best tricks to sustainably harvest the wild fish.



McCloud River (California)

The McCloud River is one of the best spots in the world for rainbow trout. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife regularly monitors and stocks the upper portion of the lake near Lower Falls and the McCloud Reservoir. Other parts of the river are catch-and-release only to protect endangered species and maintain wild trout streams.



South Padre Island (Texas)

With warm temperatures year-round and charters for every experience level, South Padre Island is a great family-friendly destination for fishing. Anglers catch everything from mahi-mahi and grouper to tuna and kingfish. There are also several local restaurants that will prepare your catch of the day.



Thousand Islands (New York)

Known for its best-in-class bass fishing, the eastern edge of Lake Ontario is also full of salmon, trout, and walleye. Families looking for a wide range of activities will have plenty to do in upstate New York. Diving to explore shipwrecks, kayaking around more than 1,800 islands, and visiting lighthouses are just a few of the options.



White River (Arkansas and Missouri)

The White River features the region’s best trout fishing, with rainbow trout and monster-size brown trout. Winter fishing below Bull Shoals Dam in Arkansas provides a chance to catch some of the latter. For the younger anglers in your crew, consider planning your trip during the warm months, between April and October.

This story originally appeared on Boatzon

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.