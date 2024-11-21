

Jan S. // Shutterstock

14 magical Christmas market destinations in Europe

People shopping around stalls during holiday season in Dresden, Germany where there is the older Christmas market.

There’s something truly magical about Christmas markets, especially when they’re located in the picture-perfect heart of a historic European city. Unsure about which one to check out this year? Yessica Klein, writing for GetYourGuide, has rounded up 14 of the best Christmas market destinations across Europe, each with its own unique charm.

1. Prague, Czech Republic

When: Nov. 30, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025.

Where: Old Town Square, 110 00 Prague, Czech Republic.

Why: Traditional performances, a petting zoo, and plenty of grog.

The Old Town Square in Prague hosts the city’s biggest and best Christmas market. Visitors can get a brilliant view of the festivities from the Old Town Hall’s tower, where they can also spot the other Christmas markets that are held around town. Wenceslas Square, Prague Castle, and Kampa Island should be on any traveler’s list if they’re not already. Among the handmade ornaments, winter accessories, and traditional Czech foods like gingerbread and trdelník pastries, there’s a petting zoo, a magnificent 25-meter tree, and a program of carol singing and traditional performances. Adults can swap mulled wine for grog, a local rum, water, lemon, and sugar concoction.

2. Dresden, Germany

When: Nov. 27 to Dec. 24, 2024.

Where: Altmarkt, Dresden, 01067 Germany.

Why: The world’s oldest Christmas market is one of many in this historic city and one of the best winter activities around the world.

For those in search of a traditional Christmas market, Dresden’s Striezelmarkt, considered the oldest in the world, ticks many boxes. Approaching its 600th year, the market is an enchanting holiday experience where around 250 stalls and a 15-meter candle arch centerpiece attract no less than three million annual visitors. Striezelmarkt is one of nine Christmas markets in the city, with everything from a medieval festival inside the walls of Dresden Castle to the illuminations on Prager Straße, the main shopping street, to experience. At Dresden’s spectacular Semperoper opera house, Christmas concerts and ballets run throughout the holidays—so for those looking for a trip filled to the brim with festive highlights, Dresden is a great place to start.

3. Zagreb, Croatia

When: Nov. 30, 2024, to Jan. 7, 2025.

Where: King Tomislav Square, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia.

Why: Voted the best in Europe many times, its brilliant ice rink and annual themes promise excitement and magic.

Three years in a row, Zagreb was crowned Europe’s best Christmas market, and it’s no wonder why. At Advent Zagreb, wooden stalls fill Park Zrinjevac and line the surrounding streets, while an ice rink takes over King Tomislav Square just a few steps south. Elsewhere it feels as though the entire city is festooned with lights, so a walking or bus tour is worth braving the cold for—as is the usual Christmas market offering of food, drink, handmade gifts, and entertainment. In a futuristic twist, augmented reality experiences at various pop-ups throughout the city will take visitors back in time to visit the Croatian capital’s former Biserka toy factory, which made some of the most iconic toys of the 20th century.

4. York, UK

When: Nov. 14 to Dec. 22, 2024.

Where: St Sampson’s Square, York, YO1 8SG, U.K.

Why: Gourmet food pop-ups and unique Yorkshire flavors.

The St Nicholas Fair Christmas market in York, celebrates the season with 70 alpine chalets stretching around St Sampson’s Square and along Parliament Street, transforming the English city into a winter wonderland. Along with mulled wine and roasted chestnuts, visitors can peruse produce and artisan gifts from local traders where they’ll find everything from Christmas cards to Yorkshire pudding beer and local gin on offer. Don’t miss the Christmas Tree Festival at nearby York Minster, the U.K.’s largest Gothic cathedral, where local businesses, schools, and charities have decorated 40 trees and anyone can add theirr own Christmas message to a prayer tree.

5. Helsinki, Finland

When: Nov. 29 to Dec. 22, 2024.

Where: Senate Square, 00170 Helsinki, Finland.

Why: A focus on sustainability and locally made gifts.

The Christmas Market in Helsinki has become an integral part of the Finnish capital’s Christmas celebrations since it began in the 1990s. Surrounding a traditional wooden carousel that’s free to ride, more than 100 stalls sell handmade ornaments, clothes, jewelry, toys, food, and more. The market is divided into themed “gift alleys” where similar vendors are grouped, and shoppers will be spoiled for choice. The market has a focus on sustainability—as well as a commitment to recycling and minimizing waste—he stalls and carousel are run exclusively on renewable energy.

6. Tallinn, Estonia

When: Nov. 22 to Dec. 27, 2024.

Where: Town Hall Square, 10146 Tallinn, Estonia.

Why: Santa’s grotto and traditional sleigh, plus a program of music performances.

In the heart of Tallinn‘s beautiful medieval center, Town Hall Square is transformed when the holidays come around. The huge Christmas tree, a tradition that goes back to the 1400s, is surrounded by stalls selling various festive gifts, from sheepskin clothing to wreaths and sweets. Music plays a big part in the Estonian capital’s Christmas celebrations, and brass bands and dance performances can be enjoyed throughout the holidays. Santa’s arrival on a traditional reindeer sleigh will delight kids of all ages—as will a visit to his grotto.

7. Dublin, Ireland

When: Dec. 2 to Dec. 21, 2024.

Where: Dublin Castle, Dame St, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Why: A historic setting in a 13th-century castle, with other festivities on its doorstep.

The most popular Christmas market in Dublin is set in the historic Dublin Castle, is a magical mix of history and holiday cheer. More than 30 alpine-style stalls selling decorations and artisan crafts fill the courtyard of the 13th-century fortress, while a program of music by the likes of the Dublin Gospel Choir adds to the festive atmosphere. Kids will love the vintage carousel, but there’ll be plenty of food, beer, and mulled wine, too. Entry to the Christmas market is free, but advance tickets are required (they can be found on the Dublin Castle website). Elsewhere in the city, don’t miss the fantastically illuminated Temple Bar area, or the winter transformation of the Guinness Storehouse by renowned visual artist GRIF.

8. Budapest, Hungary

When: Nov. 17, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025.

Where: St Stephen’s Square and Vörösmarty Square, Budapest, 1051 Hungary.

Why: Budapest’s Advent Bazilika has been voted the best Christmas market in Europe in 2023 and for the last three years running.

Two Christmas markets just a few minutes’ walk from each other in Budapest, so all tastes are easily catered for. Advent Bazilika takes place on St Stephen’s Square, where festive scenes are projected onto the magnificent basilica every evening of Advent, above 160 stalls peddling festive fare in a market so good it’s been crowned the best in Europe for 2023. Or for a dose of tradition and history, the Budapest Christmas Fair is the city’s oldest and biggest Christmas market, held in the gorgeous Vörösmarty Square. Both markets are perfect for picking up handmade gifts, trying delicious Hungarian winter dishes—don’t miss the chimney cake—and plenty of fun activities. There’s a schedule of Christmas and classical concerts at St Stephen’s Basilica, and skate rental and entry is free at the ice rink under the Christmas tree.

9. Stockholm, Sweden

When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, 2024.

Where: Stortoget, 111 29 Stockholm, Sweden.

Why: There are 10 markets to visit, with Swedish winter food and gifts from Lapland.

There are no fewer than 10 Christmas markets dotted across the 14 islands that make up Stockholm. The most impressive and central, Stortorgets Julmarknad, has origins in Stockholm’s medieval markets. Grab some glögg (mulled wine) and peruse its (probably, hopefully) snow-covered stalls for a taste of Swedish Christmas, or coo over crafts from Lapland, modern design gifts, jewelry, candles, and decorations. Visitors will also find traditional and local winter dishes like game sausages, cheeses, sweets, and marzipan.

10. Vienna, Austria

When: Nov. 15 to Dec. 23, 2024.

Where: Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna, Austria.

Why: Two skating rinks, a Ferris wheel, and a huge carousel are all great for kids.

There are 12 Christmas markets in Vienna, from the popular Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace to the vast Christmas World on the city’s main square, Rathausplatz. Here, as well as the quintessential glühwein, cookies, and strudel, visitors will find more than 100 booths with traditional decorations and handicrafts. The Tree of Hearts will inspire even Scrooges to fall in love, while a Ferris wheel and ice skating add extra thrill to the romance. Little ones are also well-catered for, thanks to a huge carousel, reindeer train, children’s chalet, and junior skating rink. Throughout December, Christmas concerts appear on the program alongside the traditional Four Seasons concerts at the world-famous Karlskirche.

11. Strasbourg, France

When: Nov. 27 to Dec. 27, 2024.

Where: Place Kléber, 67000 Strasbourg, France.

Why: France’s oldest Christmas market has 300 stalls and regular concerts for families.

Held since the Middle Ages, Strasbourg’s Christkindelsmärik is the oldest Christmas market in France. With more than 300 stalls, a 30-meter high Christmas tree, a skating rink, and a program of concerts and events for the whole family, it more than delivers on its claim as the “Capital of Christmas.” Find out more about this popular Christmas destination (less than two hours from Paris) with a tour of the famous market.

12. Copenhagen, Denmark

When: Nov. 15, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.

Where: Tivoli Gardens, Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 Copenhagen, Denmark.

Why: A Christmas market and amusement park combined.

The famous Copenhagen amusement park, Tivoli Gardens, is a year-round attraction, but visit in December and it turns into a Christmas village. Market stalls nestle between the rides and lights of the park, while a skating rink takes center stage. Visitors can make their way through the tempting smells of the food stands and the plethora of gifts and decorations on sale, to the soundtrack of festive songs from the Tivoli Youth Guard. The Ferris wheel is worth the wait in line to see hundreds of Christmas trees and half a million lights—its centerpiece tree in the middle of the park’s lake is a first for this year. Tickets are required to enter Tivoli Gardens and for the rides, which can be bought in advance.

13. Bruges, Belgium

When: Nov. 24, 2024 to Jan. 1, 2025.

Where: Markt, 8000 Bruges, Belgium.

Why: A festive gem in the middle of a glowing city.

It isn’t just the Bruges’ main market that gets a Christmas makeover as December nears. The whole medieval city takes on a fairytale appearance thanks to the “Winter Glow,” where sparkling lights meet festive traditions at every turn. Explore the wooden chalet-style booths at the Christmas market on Grôte Markt (Market Square), offering hand-blown baubles, hot chocolate, waffles, and more, all surrounding a skating rink. As it turns dark, take a horse-drawn carriage ride along Bruges’ cobbled streets to see the decorations from a magical vantage point, or follow the Light Experience Trail where eight seemingly plain locations across the city are transformed by otherworldly light installations.

14. Barcelona, Spain

When: Nov. 28 to Dec. 23, 2024

Where: Avinguda de la Catedral, 08002 Barcelona, Spain.

Why: A focus on tradition and nativity scenes.

The oldest Christmas market in Barcelona, Fira de Santa Llúcia, dates back to 1786 and is the oldest market dedicated to nativity scenes and Christmas traditions. In the shadow of Barcelona Cathedral, no fewer than 160 of its 192 stands sell exclusively Christmas-themed items, like nativity figures and tree decorations. Visit the stunning nativity scene at the nearby Plaça de Sant Jaume for a life-sized version, or take a tour of the rest of the Gothic Quarter to discover more of the city’s festive traditions. Elsewhere, the smaller Christmas market at La Sagrada Família has a more local feel and great food, while the Port Vell Christmas Fair is the city’s newest, with a huge Ferris wheel, 30-meter LED Christmas tree, and a spectacular floating nativity scene made from lights.

This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.