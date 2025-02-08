Jim Vallee // Shutterstock

Relive the Eras tour on an RV road trip through Taylor Swift’s America

“It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘yes’.” – Taylor Swift, “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version)

For Taylor Swift fans, the music isn’t just entertainment—it’s a roadmap to the places and experiences that have shaped one of the world’s biggest stars. If you couldn’t score tickets to the Eras Tour or are simply craving more Swift-inspired adventure, Outwander crafted the ultimate Swiftie RV road trip. This unforgettable journey takes you through the heartland of Taylor’s songs, from her childhood home to the city that never sleeps.

As Taylor sings in “Lover,” “this is our place, we make the rules.” So pack your guitar and lyrics journal, because this trip is all about seeing the world through her eyes. Get ready to explore the spots that sparked Taylor’s creativity and feel the romance, heartbreak, and coming-of-age magic captured in her songs.

Stop 1: Welcome to New York

“Walking through a crowd, the village is aglow.” – Taylor Swift, “Welcome to New York” (1989)

Start spreading the news—the first stop is NYC. While Manhattan isn’t exactly RV-friendly, you can park at nearby Liberty Harbor RV Park in Jersey City and catch amazing views of Lady Liberty herself. Then, hop on the subway and head straight to the West Village. Wander down the leafy streets and feel the city love story of “Cornelia Street” come alive—bonus points if you snag a great find at Hamlet’s Vintage shop. Grab a latte at Swift-frequented Mud Coffee and imagine scribbling lyrics on napkins.

Where to Stay: Liberty Harbor RV Park (great NYC skyline views)

Playlist Musts: “Welcome to New York,” “Cornelia Street,” “False God”

Stop 2: Reading, Pennsylvania

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm, where the people would come to dance under sparkling lights” – Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm”

Next, travel back to Taylor’s roots in Reading, PA. Little Taylor spent her earliest years on an idyllic Christmas tree farm here, which inspired delightfully nostalgic hits like “Christmas Tree Farm”. While the Swifts’ actual farm is private, you can still explore the same cozy Berks County countryside that shaped her love for the season.

Drive through nearby Wyomissing, where Taylor first picked up a guitar and began crafting her musical storytelling. Stretch your legs with a walk down the quaint main street. Chat up the locals and you might hear stories about her early performances at fairs and coffee shops. Rainy day? Cozy up on the nearby Colebrookdale Railroad to enjoy the gorgeous scenery. Book the Parlor car for the best seats and some delicious light bites.

Where to Stay: French Creek State Park (scenery straight out of a Swift song, full RV hookups)

Playlist Musts: “Seven,” “Christmas Tree Farm,” “Never Grow Up,” “It’s Nice to Have a Friend”

Stop 3: The 615

“New to town with a made-up name, in the angel’s city, chasing fortune and fame” – Taylor Swift, “The Lucky One” (Red)

Welcome to Nashville—the heart of Swift Country. In Taylor’s late teens, her family moved to nearby Hendersonville so she could chase her musical dreams. Those early days come alive in the yearning, striving hits on her first few albums.

In Nashville proper, make a songwriter’s pilgrimage to the iconic Bluebird Cafe, where Taylor was first discovered at their legendary open mic nights. Keep the creative juices flowing with a trip to Grimey’s, her favorite indie record store. Then, explore the memorabilia exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame to witness her evolution from country darling to global pop phenomenon.

Where to Stay: Nashville KOA (close to downtown, shuttle service available)

Playlist Musts: “Tim McGraw,” “Our Song,” “The Lucky One,” “Fifteen,” “Teardrops on My Guitar”

Plan Your Own “Love Story”

As a true Swiftie, you know all too well that fall is Taylor’s favorite season. Follow in her footsteps by taking this trip in September or October to catch the “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place”. The temperatures will be perfect for cozying up in boots, a Swift-inspired classic cardigan, and an oversized scarf while sipping pumpkin spice lattes between stops.

Some other trip planning tips:

Driving time from Reading to Nashville is about 12 hours. Plan to split this into two six-hour driving days with an overnight stop in between.

Book your RV parks as early as possible (at least a few months out) since fall is a popular camping season.

Pack your best concert-going outfits to channel your inner popstar at The Bluebird Cafe or The Sutler Saloon for an open mic night.

Remember that some spots on the trip, like the Swift’s farm, are private property. Respect the privacy of any current owners and stick to public areas.

Are you ready for it? This Swiftie RV trip is your chance to experience all the enchanting settings and stories behind the music you adore. There’s no telling what kind of sparks will fly when you have an open road and a Taylor soundtrack. Now, what are you waiting for? As Taylor might say, “Dear reader, get out your map. Pick somewhere and just run.”

