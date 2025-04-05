V_E // Shutterstock

A glitzy history of celebrity-owned casinos

When it comes to glitz and glamour, it is the casino that tends to sparkle above everything else. And with the opportunity to win big sums of money on any given day or night, it is no wonder they attract patrons from all walks of life.

Not only are casinos buildings that allow the everyday punter the chance to strike it rich but they also welcome those who already have millions in their bank account the opportunity to add to their wealth.

Shining Stars of the Casino World

Why gamble when you can own the casino? Celebs and moguls are cashing in by opening their own glittering gaming havens, bridging the world of glam and big winnings.

But why risk your large sums of wealth? Why not think outside the box and collect the revenue of others? That is precisely what a handful of celebrities and moguls have decided to do over the years and in doing so, they have only further added to their wealth.

With this in mind, OLBG looks at those who have decided to move to the other side of the roulette table and open a celebrity-backed casino.

Glitz and Glamour

1. Las Ramblas Resort (George Clooney)

At the start of the list is Las Ramblas, a project George Clooney and Rande Gerber envisioned as a $3 billion luxury resort in Las Vegas two decades ago.

The ambitious project, announced in 2005, was designed to feature a casino, spa, health club, boutique shops, and upscale dining. In doing so, the aim was to cater to affluent clientele and offer high-stakes gaming.

Despite its grand vision, the project struggled with financing and market conditions, leading to its cancellation in 2006. Although the resort never materialised, the announcement showcased Clooney’s interest in expanding his brand into high-end real estate and entertainment.

2. Nobu Hotel & Restaurant at Caesars Palace (Robert De Niro)

Robert De Niro, in partnership with renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa, established the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. With this partnership in place, it meant the creation of a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel, bringing luxury and exclusivity to the iconic casino.

Opened in 2013, the property features stylish accommodations inspired by Japanese culture, including handcrafted wood elements and Zen-like design. The attached Nobu restaurant offers world-class dining before your trip to the blackjack table.

The collaboration with Caesars Palace ensures guests have access to premium casino gaming experiences alongside Nobu’s upscale ambiance. While De Niro’s involvement has further elevated the hotel’s appeal, by blending the glamour of Hollywood and the Las Vegas strip together.

3. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino (Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger)

When you think of Planet Hollywood, the trio of Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, and Arnold Schwarzenegger obviously spring to mind. At the same time, you would not necessarily think of them being involved with casinos.

That was until 2007, when the resort that was first known for celebrity memorabilia and movie-themed attractions opened a casino as part of a broader rebranding project of the Aladdin Hotel.

The property features a large casino floor with plenty of gambling options open to those staying in their luxury hotel rooms. These go alongside a range of entertainment options, including high-profile residencies and performances.

Its Hollywood connections are evident in every detail, from themed suites to the display of iconic movie props. While the celebrities’ direct ownership role eventually shifted, their association with the brand helped shape its identity as a glamorous destination for casino players on the strip.

4. Hollywood Park Casino (Tobey Maguire)

You have to go back more than 20 years to remind yourself of Tobey Maguire’s purchase of the Hollywood Park Casino in 2004. With the former Spider-Man teaming up with fellow investors, they completed the sale of the California-based venue.

The casino offered a mix of table games, poker, and slot machines, catering to both casual gamers and high-stakes players. Under Maguire’s partial ownership, the property maintained its reputation as a low-key yet accessible gaming destination.

The racetrack was eventually demolished, and the casino underwent redevelopment as part of the SoFi Stadium complex. Maguire and his group sold their stake in 2006, marking a short but notable involvement in the gaming industry for the Hollywood actor.

5. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Ben Affleck)

When it comes to celebrities who have gotten involved with casinos, Ben Affleck, known to be an avid gambler and poker enthusiast, was never going to be too far from the list.

Thanks to that enthusiasm, a partnership between him and The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino seemed like a rather obvious one. With the venue being known for its rock-and-roll roots, the addition of a casino added further excitement for those who have booked in for the night.

As Affleck was often seen participating in high-stakes poker games, his association with the casino added to its appeal and reinforced its reputation as a hotspot for celebrities and high rollers, even if his ownership stake was not widely publicised.

6. Resorts Casino Hotel (Merv Griffin)

In 1988, Merv Griffin made headlines by purchasing Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City for $325 million. Resorts was the first legal casino in the U.S. outside Nevada and had a storied history as a pioneer in the East Coast gaming market.

Under Griffin’s ownership, the property underwent significant renovations to modernize its facilities and attract a younger demographic. The casino featured a wide range of table games, slots, and entertainment venues, including theaters and restaurants.

Griffin’s background as a television host and producer helped bring a touch of showbiz to the property, enhancing its reputation for high-quality entertainment. His tenure marked a significant period in the casino’s history and set the blueprint for years to follow.

7. Cal Neva Lodge & Casino (Frank Sinatra)

Of course, the link between casinos and celebrities is not necessarily a new concept either and even as far back as the 1960s were the stars of entertainment investing their hard-earned dollars to make even more money.

The perfect example of this would be Frank Sinatra, who purchased the Cal Neva Lodge & Casino in 1960. In doing so, ‘Ol Blue Eyes’ would go on to transform the resort into a celebrity playground.

Located on the California-Nevada border at Lake Tahoe, the property featured a casino, hotel, and performance venues. Sinatra’s ownership turned it into a hotspot for Hollywood’s elite, with frequent visits from stars like Marilyn Monroe and Dean Martin.

The casino offered classic gaming options catering to high rollers and VIPs. However, Sinatra was forced to relinquish his ownership in 1963 due to alleged mob connections. Despite this, his influence left an indelible mark on the property, solidifying its place in gaming history.

8. Palms Casino Resort (The Maloof Brothers)

The Palms Casino Resort, developed by the Maloof family, became synonymous with celebrity culture in Las Vegas. Opened in 2001, the $265 million property featured luxurious accommodations, a state-of-the-art casino, and high-profile nightclubs.

The resort gained its largest notoriety for its Sky Villas, home of some of the most expensive suites in the world at the time. They would also serve as the venue for hit reality TV shows, such as MTV’s The Real World.

The Maloofs collaborated with stars like Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians to promote the property, making it a magnet for A-list celebrities and events. The Palms’ unique combination of glamor and exclusivity established it as a standout destination on the Las Vegas Strip.

9. D’Usse Lounge at the Cosmopolitan (Jay-Z)

Jay-Z partnered with the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas to launch the D’Usse Lounge, named after his cognac brand. While not a full-fledged casino investment, the lounge is integrated within the Cosmopolitan’s gaming and entertainment space, targeting a high-end clientele.

The venue features sleek, modern design elements and offers an exclusive selection of cocktails and spirits. Jay-Z’s involvement brought a layer of cultural cachet to the property, aligning with his image as a tastemaker and entrepreneur.

Because of the image it portrays and what it can offer to its prospective clientele, The D’Usse Lounge has become a popular spot for nightlife enthusiasts and casino-goers looking for a sophisticated experience.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.