Expert tips to protect yourself from heat-related illnesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As temperatures rise, so do heat-related illnesses. That's why ABC sat down with a medical expert to find out what you can do to protect yourself.

Doctor David Weismiller with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas's Department of Family and Community Medicine said heat exhaustion can happen with triple-digit temperatures.

Weismiller said heat exhaustion is a result of not enough fluids in the body. Physical effects can include nausea or confusion.

According to Weismiller, the body will react and essentially prioritize which organs need to function to stay alive during that type of exposure.

"There's always going to be blood shunted to the organs that are most important. Our brain and our heart are always going to take priority as other things start to show compromise. So when you're feeling it, you may not be experiencing any type of organ issues yet. However, that is where things are headed if you don't get adequate perfusion," he said.