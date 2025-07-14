ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps & rain chance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will cool to near average as rain chances persist through the region.

Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 95, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 93. This will keep temperatures near average.

Also today rain chances are weakening however still in our forecast, resting at a 20-30% chance picking up into your afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will pickup even further for your Wednesday and Thursday at about 50-60% chance.