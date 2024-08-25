League of Women Voters of El Paso celebrates Women’s Equality Day, calls for greater voter participation

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This weekend, the League of Women Voters of El Paso celebrated Women’s Equality Day early, reflecting on the progress made since the 19th Amendment and urging greater voter engagement.

Carol Wallace, President of the League, welcomed new members and emphasized the importance of voting and civic education.

Teresa Navarez, Vice President of Communication, pointed out that despite high registration rates, El Paso has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the state.

The League encourages everyone to vote, stay informed, and bring others to the polls.

