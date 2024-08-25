League of Women Voters of El Paso celebrates Women’s Equality Day, calls for greater voter participation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This weekend, the League of Women Voters of El Paso celebrated Women’s Equality Day early, reflecting on the progress made since the 19th Amendment and urging greater voter engagement.

President of League League of Women Voters of El Paso Carol Wallace

Carol Wallace, President of the League, welcomed new members and emphasized the importance of voting and civic education.

Vice President of League League of Women Voters of El Paso Teresa Navarez

Teresa Navarez, Vice President of Communication, pointed out that despite high registration rates, El Paso has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the state.

The League encourages everyone to vote, stay informed, and bring others to the polls.