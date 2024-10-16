Supreme Court allows rule limiting pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in effect
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has allowed a Biden administration rule aimed at limiting planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in place as legal challenges play out. The court on Wednesday rejected a push from Republican-led states and industry groups to block the Environmental Protection Agency rule. One conservative justice publicly dissented and two others said they expected the challengers to win eventually but the rule doesn’t need to be blocked now. The challengers argued the EPA overstepped and set unattainable standards. Environmental groups have said the standards are reasonable and within the agency’s legal responsibility to control harmful pollution.