Ongoing fires affect air quality and health complications

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The current Trout Fire north of Silver City has burned more than 76,000 acres.

The Buck Fire, burning southeast of Aragon, in Catron county, has burned more than 58,000 acres.

Both fires have worsened El Paso's air quality due to the smoke.

El Paso's air quality is poor for today and exposure may result in eye and throat irritation, aggravated asthma, and difficulty breathing.

Today's main pollutant is PM 10, which are particles less than 10 micrometers.

Particles like PM 10, which are larger than 2.5 micrometers, are deposited in airways and result in irritation.

Those with severe asthma and allergies, the elderly and children are at risk of complications due to the poor air quality.

In addition to the heat in the Borderland, residents are reminded to stay cool and avoid using swamp coolers as they pull in air from the outside.