ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot & dry 4th of July

today at 8:25 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Enjoy a calm 4th of July! Rain chances slim down as dry air moves in.

Good news rain is not expected to impact outdoor plans today, however temperatures could get a bit uncomfortable. Drier air is pushing in with rain chances dropping 0-10% into the weekend.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach 95. Triples coukd return to our forest by the weekend.

Happy 4th of July! Stay safe and hydrated!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

