ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot & dry 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Enjoy a calm 4th of July! Rain chances slim down as dry air moves in.

Good news rain is not expected to impact outdoor plans today, however temperatures could get a bit uncomfortable. Drier air is pushing in with rain chances dropping 0-10% into the weekend.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 98, Las Cruces is expected to reach 95. Triples coukd return to our forest by the weekend.

Happy 4th of July! Stay safe and hydrated!